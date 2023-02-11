Six Nations live - Ireland vs France

Gerry Thornley has been taking the temperature of the French camp. Can all the off-field turmoil really be kept outside the team bubble?

The team news is that there’s no team news. Both sides play as selected during the week. The usual matchday rumour mill ground away this morning - it was Garry Ringrose’s turn on the treadmill, apparently. But he’s down here in front of me bouncing his way through the warm-up so he’s apparently good to go. The teams are:

IRELAND (v France): Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Conor Murray (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), James Ryan (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), David Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht).

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse); Damian Penaud (Clermont), Gaël Fickou (Racing 92), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles), Ethan Dumortier (Lyon); Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse); Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle); Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Paul Willemse (Montpellier); Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: Gaëtan Barlot (Castres), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Bègles), Romain Taofifuena (Lyon), François Cros (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles).

As we wait for kick-off, there’s an EU wine lake of reading for you to swim about in. To begin, Johnny Watterson has the inside story of Ireland’s week leading up to the game. I’ll post a few more here as we go.

Here we go, then. Grand Slam decider on the second weekend? Okay, bit much maybe. But at the same time, there’s no overselling this one. Ireland v France at Lansdowne Road, the vast majority of the chips in the middle of the table. I’m Malachy Clerkin and I’ll be bringing you through the next few hours. Kick-off is at 2.15. Settle in, it’s going to be real.

