Ireland v France: How the Irish players rated after big win at the Aviva

Ireland’s Caelan Doris is tackled by Julien Marchand of France during the Six nations game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Hugo Keenan

Took his try brilliantly with a well-timed run on to a ball from Finlay Bealham. Contested high balls and all round added value in defence and attack. Rating: 9

Mack Hansen

Antoine Dupont beating him for strength wasn’t a good look. But he put Keenan away for a run and handled himself well in the second half. Rating: 7

Garry Ringrose

Big hit on Gael Fickou to stop France dead in the first half. Always up fast on his man and took the ball on willingly. Stonking try at the end. Rating: 9

Stuart McCloskey

Almost always made the gainline or got over it in heavy traffic. Always a solid physical presence too, especially early on as France ran their big units. Rating: 6

James Lowe

Only the grass knows if his foot touched the ground. Brilliant finish from the Irish winger in a fine all-round game. Brings energy to Ireland without fail. Rating: 8

Johnny Sexton

Was involved in most things and broke from the Irish defence several times with three from four kicks landing. Played a captain’s game for 48 minutes. Rating: 7

Conor Murray

In the thick of it offensively and almost in twice in the first half but held up when he was over the line. Good service until Ireland needed something different. Rating: 7

Andrew Porter

Held up for a try before he scored a one using his natural strength to muscle over. All round a real useful menace for Ireland. Rating: 9

Rob Herring

Willing to take on ball and worked away industriously. Needed longer to make an impression before Uini Atonio ended his game with a HIA. Rating: 6

Finlay Bealham

A great feed to Hugo Keenan for his try in the first half. Has adjusted well to his elevation to the frontrow. Looked tired in the second half after a hard shift. Rating: 7

Tadhg Beirne

Was busy in the engine room and secured a turnover in the first half. Another not to last the full match and left the field injured on 45 minutes. Rating: 6

James Ryan

Tackled and carried, tackled and carried. Nothing flashy but Ryan did a lot of the unseen yards, gains and stopping big French forwards. Selfless to the end. Rating: 8

Peter O’Mahony

In the thick of it with one or two errors. As always, a work horse and a menace in a lot of unseen work until replaced on 56 minutes. Rating: 7

Josh van der Flier

Typically went through a mountain of work both carrying the ball and making a nuisance of himself. Big tackle count too from the openside. Rating: 8

Caelan Doris

Fabulous game full of athleticism, ball carrying and the heavy tackling when needed. Brilliant ball to Ringrose with Fickou on his back at the end. Rating: 9

Replacements

They all rose to the level required off the bench from Rónan Kelleher who went on early to Craig Casey who brought snap and energy. Andy Farrell spoke of growing depth and the way Ireland finished showed it was so. Rating: 9

Coach: Andy Farrell

His was a management of the week as much as the match, with injuries mounting and changes having to be made, had the players well prepared and in a perfect frame of mind. A good week for him. Rating: 9