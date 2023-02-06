Six Nations: Gibson-Park, Healy and Furlong to miss France game through injury

Ireland’s Jamison Gibson Park got injured during the warm up against Wales. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy, who were both late withdrawals from the Wales game due to hamstring injuries, have been ruled out of contention for the France game in the Six Nations on Saturday. Tadhg Furlong, who is rehabbing a calf issue, is also not being considered for selection this week.

Gibson-Park, Healy and Furlong will continue their rehab programmes with the Ireland medical team.

Connacht scrumhalf Caolin Blade and Leinster loose-head prop Michael Milne have joined the Ireland squad today as the group assembled this afternoon at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Blade was capped against the USA in July 2021 while the uncapped Milne was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that competed in Bloemfontein in the autumn.

Johnny Sexton will complete the HIA process later today and Ronan Kelleher is due to return to training this week.

Roman Salanoa and Tom Stewart who joined the squad last week have been retained for preparations for Saturday.