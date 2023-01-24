Wales call up Scott Baldwin after a six-year absence to replace injured Dewi Lake

Scott Baldwin will battle with Bradley Roberts for the role of replacement hooker on the bench. Photograph: INPHO/Andy Watts

Hooker Scott Baldwin has been recalled after a six-year absence by Wales coach Warren Gatland as an injury replacement for Dewi Lake ahead of their Six Nations opener at home to Ireland on February 4th.

Lake has been ruled out with a knee injury and replaced by 34-year-old Baldwin, who won the last of his 34 Wales caps in 2017. It remains to be seen whether the former will play any part in the Six Nations.

With squad captain Ken Owens likely to start against Ireland, Baldwin will battle with Bradley Roberts for the role of replacement hooker on the bench. Ryan Elias, usually a regular in the squad, misses out with an Achilles problem.

Baldwin made headlines in 2017 when he was bitten on the hand by a lion he had attempted to pat on the head while on tour in South Africa with his Welsh club, Ospreys.

Meanwhile, England’s injury-hit preparations for the Six Nations have continued, with Elliot Daly and Jamie George the latest casualties.

Saracens back Daly has a hamstring injury and his club colleague, hooker George, is suffering from concussion.

Both players have been withdrawn from England’s squad training, with Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire called up for Tuesday’s session at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union said.

Northampton forward Courtney Lawes (calf) and Gloucester hooker George McGuigan (knee) are also out of training, with England kicking off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in 11 days’ time.

Lawes has become a big doubt for the Scotland clash and there is an escalating crisis at hooker.

Lawes incurred calf damage during Northampton’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle on Saturday and was due to undergo a scan.

The 33-year-old flanker missed the Autumn Nations Series because of concussion before his comeback was further delayed by a glute injury, and now one of England’s two vice-captains misses at least one week of training.

McGuigan could also miss the opener, placing strain on England’s resources at hooker in the wake of George’s concussion and Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie being sidelined due to an ankle injury that could make him a long-term absentee.

Blamire now joins Bath forward Tom Dunn, who was called up on Monday, and uncapped Jack Walker as England’s squad hookers. – PA