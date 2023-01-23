Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier to join Irish squad as expected this week

Josh Van der Flier will join the Irish squad this week ahead of his team's Six Nations opener on February 4th. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster expect Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier to be available for Ireland’s Six Nations opener next week after the duo both picked up minor injuries over the weekend.

The Irish backrow forwards were both replaced during the second half of Saturday’s 36-10 Champions Cup win over Racing 92, Doris rolled his ankle and came off after 57 minutes while van der Flier suffered a dead leg which forced him off after 70 minutes.

In an injury update released to the media on Monday, Leinster explained both players are “expected to join the Irish squad as planned this week”.

Both Doris and World Rugby player of the year van der Flier, who was a late try scorer in the win over the French side, will play vital roles for Ireland in the upcoming Championship, which gets under way away to Wales on February 4th.

No further updates were provided on Robbie Henshaw’s wrist injury, with the centre left out of Andy Farrell’s squad last week.

Joe McCarthy and Luke McGrath both came through the game against Racing 92 “with no issues” following their respective returns from ankle injuries.