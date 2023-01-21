Ulster defeat Sale to set up clash with Leinster in last 16 of Champions Cup

Ulster’s Rob Lyttle scores the first try of the game against Sale Sharks on Saturday night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ulster 22 Sale 11

At last, an end to Ulster’s awful losing run and it arrived at just the right time as this bruising encounter saw them advance to the knockout stages of the Champions Cup at Sale’s expense.

For once, the northern province managed to close things out in a tense affair though the reward for finishing eighth and advancing to the round of 16 is an away game with familiar rivals Leinster.

Still, Ulster won’t really mind that, the key thing being halting what had been six losses in seven and doing it by showing some dog and determination rather than physical and mental brittleness in the closing moments.

READ MORE

Rob Lyttle’s first half try was supplemented by scores via Rob Herring and Duane Vermeulen with Ulster’s bench – John Cooney the most prominent sub – making all the difference.

It started poorly for Ulster with Robert du Preez kicking a second minute penalty and the home side looked on the back-foot from the off as Sale showed they were in Belfast to play with power and pace.

Sale’s start clearly rattled their hosts though they found a way back into the game with Stuart McCloskey putting them on the front foot. However, after Nathan Doak came close and Bevan Rodd was yellow-carded, Ulster went for a tap and go only to be pinged at the breakdown.

Still, they found a way to score on 19 minutes when Billy Burns’ half-break got them in behind and with a penalty coming their way, Burns threw a long left to right pass which Lyttle collected before diving over in the corner.

Doak missed the conversion and Sale then came down the track to win a penalty, Sam Carter straying offside, with Du Preez slotting the three-pointer just before Rodd returned.

[ Joey Carbery left out as Andy Farrell reveals Ireland’s Six Nations squad ]

Ulster’s breakdown problems continued though but then they got a break from referee Pierre Brousset who awarded them a 38th minute penalty in a kickable position. Doak did the necessary and put Ulster back in front – at 8-6 – as the half ended.

Five minutes into the new half, Doak was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on near his own line – as it turned out he did not return. Sale took full advantage when Tom Curry came barrelling around the front of a lineout, combining with Ewan Ashman to take his pass and score in the corner.

It put Sale back in the lead though Du Preez was unable to convert.

Momentum swung back Ulster’s way after Jonny Hill coughed up a penalty and when subs Tom O’Toole and Eric O’Sullivan carried off a nearly overthrown lineout, the northern province were awarded another penalty.

This time they ran it and after Herring and Nick Timoney had carried over the line, the decision went upstairs only for Sale to get the decision and goal line drop out.

The same outcome came again shortly afterwards after Vermeulen had smashed Josh Beaumont only for Ulster to again try to batter over only for Sale to hold firm.

But Ulster were now energised and after Cooney and Michael Lowry combined down the right wing, they won a lineout and mauled to the line, Rob Herring peeling off to dot down. Cooney’s conversion put them 15-11 ahead with just over a quarter of an hour remaining.

Unlike previous games though, the province managed to finish the game strongly and after Jono Ross was yellow carded with four minutes to go, Vermeulen smashed over at the posts, Cooney’s conversion putting it beyond Sale.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, T Stewart, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor (capt), S Carter; H Sheridan, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Cooney for Sheridan (51 mins), R Herring for Stewart, E O’Sullivan for Warwick and T O’Toole for Toomaga-Allen (all 53 mins), J Murphy for Doak (56 mins), K Treadwell for Carter (62 mins).

SALE: J Carpenter; T O’Flaherty, S James, M Tuilagi, A Reed; R Du Preez, G Warr; B Rodd, E Ashman, J Harper; J Beaumont, J Hill; J Ross, B Curry, J-L Du Preez.

Replacements: R Quirke for Warr (44 mins), T Roebuck for Reed (49 mins), T Taylor for Ashman, R Harrison for Rodd and J Jones for Harper (all 58 mins), S Dugdale for Beaumont 63 mins, T Curtis for James (73 mins).

Referee: P Brousset (France)