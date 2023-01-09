‘Absolutely gutted’ - Ulster and McFarland under pressure after fifth defeat in six matches

Ulster's fifth reversal in their last six matches marks their worst run of form since Dan McFarland took over in 2018. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There wasn’t much else Dan McFarland could do except state the obvious following Ulster’s fifth defeat in six games and worst run of form since he took over in 2018.

Expressing disappointment while still attempting to send out positive vibes was the only option really and especially so as Ulster now must travel to La Rochelle this weekend for round three in a European campaign which has so far contributed two reverses to this dismal run.

“Absolutely gutted at losing the contest right at the end of the game,” he said of Saturday’s result in Treviso which saw Rhyno Smith’s late penalty cannon in off the post just when the northern province had managed to overcome their many issues to battle back and lead 29-28 against 14 men.

Ulster did manage to take two points from this latest misfortune and that will doubtless be clung to ahead of what looks like a massively challenging trip to the reigning European champions on Saturday.

“We fought our way back into it and I was really proud of the way the lads did that, we played some nice stuff and put pressure on Benetton in the last 20 minutes and to get those two scores [that] got us into the lead,” added McFarland.

“But we gave them too much of a lead and that’s the bottom line,” he said of a scoreline which read 28-15 to the hosts in the second half prior to Ulster’s late fightback.

And what of the coming weekend?

“Going to La Rochelle is obviously going to focus the minds as they are probably one of the top two teams in Europe and that’s an enormous challenge for us,” said the Ulster head coach who is now under considerable pressure to try and turns things round.

However, following La Rochelle, the province host Sale – who turned them over 39-0 last month – before closing the segment against the Stormers, also at the Kingspan.

Fail to arrest the losing run – Ulster’s only win in since the start of December was at Connacht just before Christmas – and McFarland’s position will look highly vulnerable going forward.

Even though Ulster took the lead following Eric O’Sullivan’s early try and John Cooney’s conversion, Benetton managed to score converted tries through Tomas Albornoz and Onisi Ratave to lead 14-7 which them became 17-7 after an Albornoz penalty.

Cooney narrowed the Italians’ lead just before half-time through a penalty but after the restart, Benetton pulled away again through an Albornoz drop goal.

Rob Herring’s maul try gave Ulster some hope – Cooney’s conversion hit an upright and stayed out – but the Italians still pushed on through a Smith penalty and Ignacio Brex try.

At 28-15 behind things swung Ulster’s way as Michael Lowry danced over, Cooney converted and then with four minutes left they were awarded a penalty try – Giovanni Pettinelli being binned – to give the province an unlikely looking lead.

It didn’t last and after Cooney strayed offside, Smith’s 78th minute penalty took yet another one away from Ulster.