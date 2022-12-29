Leinster’s Andrew Goodman still sees room to improve despite hot form

Even by their standards, Leinster are blazing quite a trail. In a dozen wins from a dozen matches they’ve scored 59 tries at just shy of five per game, conceding 23, and top both the URC and Champions Cup Pool A tables with a combined 57 points out of a possible 60.

Yet, although their 20-19 St Stephen’s Day win against Munster may well have been their most satisfying so far in some respects, it also highlighted an area that attack coach Andrew Goodman admits Leinster can, and perhaps need, to improve.

“Munster had some good success around the breakdown again in disrupting our speed of ball there, so every team in the competition – including us – will try and put as much pressure on that breakdown as possible to slow the opposition’s ball down.

“We’ve just to get our mindset and details around our lines into the breakdown, and our carry, all those little things, to make sure we can get the speed of ball that we want to play good footy with.”

In one of the many quirks in this season’s scheduling, Leinster will play their sixth interpro derby of the season against Connacht at the RDS next Sunday (kick-off 7.35pm) and will thus be looking to complete a clean sweep by New Year’s Day.

Thus far their three toughest games, and the only three they have failed to register a try-scoring bonus point, have been the trio of away interpro wins.

For the several young Leinster players who were experiencing last Sunday’s derby at a packed Thomond Park for the first time, finding a way to win will have been significant for their development.

“Ah yeah, it was massive,” agreed Goodman. “It was a great sell-out down there. It was interesting being in the open-air coaches box as well – hearing what goes on. It was outstanding. But there were some big moments, especially when we went down to 14 men, and there were some great learning in the way they responded. To show some great leadership there to get back on top was unreal. So, there was lots to take out of it.”

In the pivotal 10 minutes following Max Deegan’s yellow card early in the second period, Leinster had the ball for nine minutes and 36 seconds, and scored 14 points.

“That was obviously a key turning point in that match,” added Goodman. “So every time a little scenario like that happens and the players manage to get through it and get through it well, it gives you that confidence that if it did happen again, they know they have got the tools there to deal with it.”

The 21-year-old James Osborne was one of those playing in Thomond Park for the first time and his talent, as well his physique and strength, again shone through.

Leinster assistant coach Andrew Goodman. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“Yeah, such a versatile lad and you can see he’s just growing in confidence every time he gets the opportunity, whether it’s on the wing, or midfield or fullback,” said Goodman.

“He has a great skill set around his left-footed kicking game, which gives us another weapon to use out there. He’s been strong with his carry to the line and he’s got his arms free a few times to keep the ball alive which is big in the midfield. He’s defending really well and just building his combinations with Garry [Ringrose] has been great to see.”

Osborne also has X-factor, notably with his willingness and ability to offload, which makes Goodman’s preference for the player to ultimately play, as he did, in the midfield all the more understandable.

“I really like him in that midfield, ‘12′ or ‘13′. Again having his kick in the back field in the past has been really great for us but I think we can use that in the frontline as well. In time I think he’s going to develop into a very good midfielder.”

Leinster prevailed by 10-0 over Connacht at the Sportsground in October but in the previous five clashes, four of which were last season, they have put on some big scores against their western rivals, averaging 45 points per game.

Even so, Leinster will use Connacht’s stunning 35-24 win at the RDS in the new year fixture of two seasons ago as the most pertinent reference point.

“We’ve talked about, and the boys have mentioned, some of the results at the RDS against Connacht in the past, and the motivation they’ll have coming here, especially with some of the players being ex-Leinster boys previously.

“After a tough battle down there we know it’s going to be another big game for us. All the interpro games have been really, tight battles so we have a big, big week of prep ahead of us and we’re looking forward to another great crowd at the RDS to support us.”

Goodman also believes that Connacht will also take confidence from their final quarter comeback against Ulster, even though it came up short, when scoring three tries in the final quarter.

“They played some great footy in those last few passages of the game. They will look at that closely I’m sure and come in with a real intent to play. We know they have a great scrum and lineout, so we are going to have to be right on it defensively with what’s coming from them.”

“There was some great attack there. They were at the line and playing some good footy. I’m sure they will look at that and see that as an opportunity to keep growing that part of the game for the start of the game.”