Eddie Jones to coach Barbarians at Twickenham next May

Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham next May after being named Barbarians head coach for their Killik Cup clash against a World XV. Jones and the Barbarians’ opposition will be coached by former All Blacks World Cup-winning boss Steve Hansen, with the fixture taking place on May 28th, 2023.

Barring picking up a job elsewhere, the match will see Jones return to Twickenham for the first time since being released from his duties as England head coach. Despite holding the best win percentage of any coach in the side’s history, Jones was let go after a dismal 2022 that saw England win just five of their 12 internationals.

It will be the second time Jones has led the Barbarians having done so against Fiji in November 2019.

“It’s an incredible honour to be asked to coach the Barbarians for a second time,” said Jones.

“The club showed during the autumn that the values and traditions which make the Barbarians so special are still very much alive. Fans can expect to see two top-quality teams, packed full of international players, going all out to catch the eye ahead of the rugby World Cup.

“I am very much looking forward to returning to Twickenham Stadium – a venue I have so many fond memories of – as head coach of the Barbarians, and I’m more motivated than ever to put on a show.

“Going up against Steve [Hansen] rekindles a great rivalry which first started in our days competing in Super Rugby and progressed into the international arena. It’ll be a great challenge and one I’m sure we’re both relishing.”