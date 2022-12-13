Andy Friend warns Connacht that Brive will be a different beast on home turf

The honours are currently evenly divided as Connacht head to France this week for a seventh meeting with Brive in the European Challenge Cup.

On this occasion the French outfit are not enjoying the best season, currently sitting bottom of the Top 14 with just two wins, but Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend says his squad travels with full respect of their opponents in a bid to secure a second successive win after their 22-8 victory over Newcastle Falcons at the Sportsground last weekend.

At the same time Brive suffered a 41-0 hammering in Cardiff, but Friend says the French side boasts a “very proud” home record which ensures Connacht will not be taking anything for granted.

“What we do know is they tend not to travel well – testament to a 41-0 beating by Cardiff – but they tend to be very proud of their home record. So it will be interesting to see what side they pick, hopefully their best because we want to play against their best and prove ourselves.”

The two sides have met in three Challenge Cup seasons with Brive winning home and away in 2000/1. In 2015/16 during Pat Lam’s reign, the honours were divided, while two years later, Connacht secured the two wins, edging a tight contest at St Amadee-Domenech to top the pool before a heartbreaking 28-33 loss to Gloucester in the quarter-finals.

“We will respect them, and we do respect them, and heading over there we know it’s going to be a tough affair,” says Friend, “but also knowing that if we can continue to build on our game and play the game the way we want to play, that should cause a few issues to them.”

Connacht will be without Josh Murphy, who is following return-to-play protocols following a head injury in Connacht’s win over Newcastle. Also unavailable is hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin with an elbow injury, while Mack Hansen is expected to return to full training next week, following the leg injury he suffered against Benetton.

Matthew Burke (neck) and Seán Masterson (Achilles) remain on the injured list, but Byron Ralston is available after recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained against Ulster.

Rotation will continue, as selected by head coach Pete Wilkins, which Friend says is working for the squad this season.

“It is certainly a change from last year when we didn’t do anywhere near as much rotation, but it’s working for us this year,” said Friend.

“Pete selects the team – he needs to show it to me, but he’s got really good logic behind the way he is selecting that side at the moment. And most players are getting a chance, so whenever you announce the 23 with a squad of 44 there’s always going to be 21 blokes who aren’t so happy, but it’s well explained to them. Most are very aware that we are looking to give opportunity to everybody.”