Leinster outhalf Ross Byrne called up to Ireland squad ahead of Australia game

Ross Byrne has joined the Ireland squad for their final Autumn Nations Series match this weekend. Photograph: Ashley Crowden/Inpho

Leinster outhalf Ross Byrne has joined the Ireland squad in advance of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series game against Australia.

Joey Carbery has been ruled out of the final game of the series due to the injury sustained in the win against Fiji. The Munster outhalf suffered a head injury and he will now complete the return-to-play protocols back at the province.

[ Australia remain wildly inconsistent but have capacity to beat the odds ]

Ireland captain and first choice outhalf Johnny Sexton was replaced in the win over South Africa after picking up a dead leg injury, and remains a doubt in advance of this week’s match.

Byrne met up with the squad on Monday night at Carton House. His Leinster team-mates Ciarán Frawley and his younger brother Harry Byrne are both ruled out with injury. Munster’s young outhalf Jack Crowley will start if Sexton is not fully recovered in time, after he made his debut off the bench against Fiji.

READ MORE

Ireland host Australia at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday with kick-off at 8pm. The team will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.