Ciarán Frawley set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after knee surgery

Leinster outhalf Ciarán Frawley is to have surgery on his injured knee on Tuesday, a procedure that will rule him out for a number of months, the province has announced. Frawley picked up the problem playing for Ireland A against an All Blacks Development XV on Friday November 4th.

Frawley would have been in contention to make his full international debut on Saturday vs Fiji were it not for the injury, and it has now emerged the problem is serious enough to warrant surgery.

Leinster do at least appear likely to have their outhalf stocks replenished in the near future as Harry Byrne steps up his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury. Jordan Larmour (foot) and Rónan Kelleher (hamstring) are also progressing in their respective recoveries.

There was further bad news on the surgery front as young backrow Martin Moloney has had to undergo an ACL procedure and will be ruled out for the remainder of this season. The promising Clontarf man, who suffered the injury during the recent win over the Scarlets, has impressed when given the opportunity in his young career, particularly in the second half of last season.

Elsewhere, Robbie Henshaw has returned to the province after being ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming clash with Australia and will be assessed further before a timeline on his recovery is revealed.