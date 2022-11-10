Kendellen and Cork savouring the prospect of a special Munster occasion

The Munster squad continue their preparations at UL in Limerick for the game against South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It’s taken over a quarter of a century of professional rugby for a big match to be played in Cork.

So it’s inevitable that following tonight’s historic sell-out clash between Munster and a South Africa XV, the question will be raised should this be the first of many games at c?

The capacity of the Cork GAA ground is at least 15,000 more than Thomond Park – that’s an extra €450,000 at an average of €30 a ticket – and while it would a big leap for Munster to take big Champions Cup matches out of Limerick, the figures might be hard to ignore, even allowing for the rent costs.

The speed at which the 41,400 tickets sold for this evening’s game against a second-string Springbok side was probably indicative of how Cork has been starved of big-time rugby in the professional era, with the Rebel County having to settle for a few routine league games each year up to now.

The novelty of this evening’s game is a huge attraction as Munster unfurl another chapter in their illustrious history of hosting touring sides and one player who finds it all a bit bemusing is backrow Alex Kendellen.

He grew up not much more than a kick of a ball from Páirc Uí Chaoimh but when he turned his back on Gaelic football with St Michael’s and hurling with Blackrock to pursue a future in rugby, he presumed any hope he had of ever playing at the Cork venue was gone forever.

“It’s not one that I was leaning towards, to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It was kind of sprung on us but it was really special when it got announced, going back to Blackrock and Cork. It’s a pinch yourself moment and I’m massively looking forward to it.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Cork GAA headquarters will host its biggest-ever attendance when Munster host South Africa XV. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“We live just a stone’s throw from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I played football for St Michael’s and a small bit of hurling for Blackrock but I was more football-based. I never played at the Páirc, I stuck to the rugby,” said the 21-year old.

Kendellen suffered a head injury in the opening game this season against Cardiff which saw him miss the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, when he was stood down for six weeks.

Playing a touring side will be a new experience for the former Ireland U-20 captain as he wasn’t at any of Munster’s previous showdowns with visiting teams but, of course, he’s more than familiar with the history.

“I wasn’t actually at any of those games. Those are the games, we said it in the team meeting, they are special games. Denis Leamy was telling us they are extremely special and they are the ones you want to be part of. They are the ones which get written into history and that’s what all the lads in here want to be . . . a part of history in those games,” he added.

It will be the fourth time Munster have hosted South Africa, with all three visits in 1951, 1960 and 1970 being won by the visitors.

Head coach Graham Rowntree has made seven chances to the team which went down to Ulster last time out with Jack O’Donoghue skippering a side which includes three academy players.

Cobh native Edwin Edogbo starts in the second row as the promising 19-year-old, who made his debut in September, gets an opportunity to shine on another level in his sixth appearance for Munster. He will be partnered by Scottish international Kiran McDonald, who will make his debut after joining as injury cover for three months from financially- troubled Wasps.

Edogbo’s academy colleagues Cian Hurley and Patrick Campbell are on the bench and are also set to experience this historic encounter.

Summer signing from Bristol Bears Antoine Frisch, the French-born, Irish-qualified, centre will make his first start after recovering from a calf injury suffered with Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein, while Simon Zebo returns on the wing and Ben Healy starts at outhalf with Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley away on Irish duty.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Zebo; B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; E Edogbo, K McDonald; J O’Donoghue (c), J Hodnett, G Coombes. Replacements: N Scannell, L O’Connor, K Knox, C Hurley, A Kendellen, N Cronin, P Campbell, M Fekitoa.

SOUTH AFRICA XV: A Fassi; S Hartzenberg, H van Wyk, C Hendricks, L Las; J Goosen, H Jantjies; N Mchunu, J Dweba, T du Toit (c); J Jenkins, R Nortje; P Buthelezi, E Louw, JL du Preez. Replacements: AH Venter, S Matanzima, S Sandi, D du Preez, S Notshe, G Williams, S Nohamba, G Lombard.