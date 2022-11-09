Ireland vs Fiji: kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Jack Crowley could well be set for an international debut vs Fiji after Ciarán Frawley picked up a knee injury in the defeat to an All Blacks XV. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

What?

Following a momentous win over the world champions South Africa, Ireland return to action a week later as Fiji come to town. The two countries have met four times in all, Ireland taking home the win on each occasion.

The last time they played each other, also at the Aviva Stadium in 2017, a Joe Schmidt-coached Ireland needed a late Joey Carbery penalty to bail them out of trouble and secure a narrow 23-20 win.

This time around, Ireland are clearly coming into this clash on the back of good form following last weekend’s win. Andy Farrell is expected to rotate his squad with the likes of Jack Crowley and Craig Casey likely to be involved in the matchday 23, while there could be experienced players involved with the likes of Robbie Henshaw returning to training after missing the South Africa game with a hamstring injury.

READ MORE

As for Fiji, they gave Scotland a bit of a scare in Murrayfield last week, holding a first half lead before ultimately succumbing to a 28-12 defeat.

[ Scotland pull clear in the second half to beat Fiji at Murrayfield ]

Where & When?

Saturday, November 12th. 1.30pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Can I watch?

As for last weekend, Virgin Media is the free-to-air option while Amazon Prime also have the broadcast rights. The Irish Times will also have a live-blog of the game which gets going around half-an-hour before kick-off.

[ Autumn Nations Series: Ireland 19 South Africa 16 (full-time) ]

Can I go?

It took a bit longer than the Springboks game, but Fiji still has a significant draw as the game is nonetheless a sell-out.

What are the bookies saying?

Ireland are 28-point favourites.

Team News

We know one player who will definitely start for Ireland: Tadhg Furlong. In what will no doubt be a popular move among players and fans alike, the Leinster tighthead has been confirmed as skipper for the weekend.

[ Tadhg Furlong to captain Ireland against Fiji ]

Elsewhere, Conor Murray has been ruled out of the the last two November Tests against Fiji and Australia with a groin injury. This will likely leave Jamison Gibson-Park - who is still short of game time having made his first appearance of the season against South Africa - and Craig Casey as the two scrumhalves in the squad. Connacht’s Caolin Blade is also in the training group and in the mix for some game time.

At outhalf, Joey Carbery is the favourite to start under the assumption that Johnny Sexton will be rested - we can safely assume he isn’t starting at least now that Furlong has been named skipper. Ciarán Frawley is recovering from a twisted knee after playing for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV, leaving the door open for a potential international debut off the bench for Munster’s Jack Crowley.

Jimmy O’Brien could well be rewarded for his ability to slot in at 13 off the bench against the ‘Boks with a starting berth, while Finlay Bealham could be another to be promoted to the first-choice XV given his performance and the ankle knock Tadhg Furlong picked up, albeit the Leinster tighthead is expected to be fit enough to train this week.

Iain Henderson was not considered for selection against the ‘Boks as he continued to recover from injury, but he could well be in line for a return this week.

Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy are continuing head injury return to play protocols with Leinster and will not be considered against Fiji.

Gavin Thornbury, Scot Penny, Max Deegan have all been called up from the group that played for Ireland A, while Leinster prop Mike Milne is also in the training squad having travelled with Emerging Ireland to South Africa earlier this season.

Ireland training squad

Backs: Robert Baloucoune, Caolin Blade, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Dave Heffernan, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Mike Milne, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Scott Penny, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Gavin Thornbury, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier.