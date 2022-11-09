Tadhg Furlong to captain Ireland against Fiji

Tadhg Furlong will captain Ireland for the first time when they face Fiji at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (1pm). The 29-year-old was approached by head coach Andy Farrell earlier in the week to lead the team subject to proving his fitness, which he did when taking a full part in Wednesday’s training session.

The Leinster, Ireland and Lions tighthead prop injured an ankle in the victory over South Africa and was withdrawn at half-time but he shrugged off the issue and was today confirmed as captain, the first time in a rugby context since leading the Ireland Under-18 team. Farrell will announce the team at a press conference tomorrow.

Furlong was delighted with the honour: “It could be my only time! It’s class, obviously I didn’t know if I would be playing or not, Faz [Farrell] said it to me on Monday, ‘Would you skipper the team, if you’re fit and ready to go?’, so of course. It’s not something I ever thought was on my radar. To get an opportunity is special, you know?”

Captain Furlong! 🫡



For the first time in his career, Tadhg Furlong will lead us out for Saturday's clash against Fiji!

He was asked what kind of captain he’d like to be. Furlong, who is part of the senior leadership group within the squad, admitted: “I said to Faz, ‘No bother off the pitch, but what the hell do I do if I’m going to the corner?’. He had a few good bits and pieces for me, [mainly] to rely on the boys, and just get about my work and make the lads feel good for the week. Trust the boys.”

The New Ross native said that he isn’t very emotional as a person, although he did chuckle when asked about his captaincy of that underage Ireland side. “It was a lot of blood and guts, banging tables back then. I’ve been lucky to be involved in a lot of good teams with a lot of good captains, it’s trying to fit your way in and enjoy it as much as possible.

“People have changed, rugby has changed, in terms of [being] more rounded, holistic environments, and wanting peoples’ opinions, wanting people to be themselves, wanting people to want to learn and not be afraid to ask for advice and be vulnerable a small bit.

“I had no clue of it. None of it. It’s something I didn’t know how to approach at the start. I think as a leadership group we didn’t, we were quite quiet. ‘What does Faz want?’, was questioned. But as we grow and the years went on, it came a lot more naturally to us.”

When asked about his experiences in the leadership group he responded: “As much as a person as I have as a player. It forces you to think outside your own game.

“The blinkers are off, you need to be across how the squad is feeling, our game, how we’re messaging younger players coming through, how do we make them feel a million dollars, so they can put their best foot forward?

“It’s a little bit of everything and you learn a lot about yourself. You’re outside your comfort zone a lot.”