Ireland vs South Africa: How the Springbok players rated

15 Cheslin Kolbe

Many will think he was lucky to see yellow, not red for tip-tackle on Hansen. Missed a conversion as part of a team-wide goal-kicking malaise. Offered Willemse little support as second playmaker. Rating: 4

14 Kurt-Lee Arendse

Spent much of the game in acres of space on the wing calling for a cross-kick as his forwards dominated the ball. Took his try well after coming back on to replace Mapimpi. Rating: 5

13 Jesse Kriel

Outstanding in defence. One of countless shooters that shut down Ireland’s backline attack in the first half. A series of brutal shots, most notably on Sexton and Keenan. Never called upon in attack. Rating: 8

12 Damien de Allende

Asked to do the dogged carry work. Mini-scrap with old Munster team-mate O’Mahony, another who was quiet in attack. Rating: 6

11 Makazole Mapimpi

Another brilliant shooter out of the line, took advantage of a hospital pass to Keenan to lay down a marker. Underused on the ball. Rating: 5

10 Damian Willemse

A learning curve to say the least. Good under the high ball but relinquished kicking duties off the tee. With kicking out of hand, fortunate charge down by Sheehan didn’t cost a score and forgot opposition could charge a free-kick. Put one out on the full as well. Rating: 4

9 Jaden Hendrikse

Accurate box-kicking game but failed to deviate from plan of one-off forward carries when Ireland dealt with the threat in the first half. Rating: 6

1 Steven Kitshoff

A difficult evening. Two scrum penalties conceded to Bealham and was caught badly out of position by Gibson-Park for Hansen’s score. Rating: 4

2 Malcolm Marx

Lineout functioned well but struggled for usual impact in the loose. Rating: 5

3 Frans Malherbe

High carry count but largely ineffective. Part of a frontrow that struggled for accustomed scrum dominance. Rating: 5

4 Eben Etzebeth

Ridiculous offload for Arendse’s score. Disrupted a handful of lineouts without being a game-changing presence there. Rating: 7

5 Lood de Jager

Gave away an early penalty that killed some attacking momentum. Looks to have suffered a serious injury. Rating: 5

6 Siya Kolisi (capt)

Quiet on both sides of the ball. Asked the officials to check for a forward pass in the build-up to Hansen’s try but the decision went against his side. Good defensive work-rate. Rating: 6

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit

Lucky to not also be sanctioned for his role in the Hansen tip tackle. Was unusually blown away too easily for one counter-ruck. Rating: 5

8 Jasper Wiese

Started well with counter-rucks and hassling Murray at the base of the ruck. Eased off and made a poor decision to carry blind and was turned over. His replacement Smith’s impact perhaps shows how quiet Wiese was in the carry Rating: 6

Bench

Nche’s scrum penalty as his first impact made a mockery of the decision to keep Kitshoff on so long. Smith added some much-needed carrying impetus, as did Mostert who took his try well. Le Roux made Willemse look more comfortable when sharing playmaking duties, but missed a conversion. Bench the difference in nearly clawing back a 10-point deficit. Rating: 8

Coaching staff

Decision not to pick another solid goal-kicking option came back to bite Jacques Nienaber when Willemse was taken off tee duties and Kolbe and le Roux’s struggled. Kitshoff was left flagging for too long, fatigue cost him for Hansen’s score. Set-piece was not up to usual, dominating standard. Bench decisions made a positive impact. Rating: 6