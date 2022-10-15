URC: Munster seal much needed bonus-point victory over Bulls

Munster 31 Bulls 17

There have been so many storm clouds since he took charge that Graham Rowntree must have sensed things might be changing in his favour when a day of biblical rainstorms in Limerick gave way to a relatively decent night for his first match in Thomond Park.

There was mist and wind but not enough to impact Munster’s willingness to take this game to last season’s runners-up and they were good value for their bonus-point win which will see them head to play Leinster next weekend at the Aviva Stadium with some pep in their step after a chastening start to the season.

It was clear from the outset in front of a crowd of 12,218 that Munster were fired up for this one and while some of the basic errors, particularly in handling, were still evident, they retained enough possession to dominate the opening half and deserved their 17-3 interval lead.

READ MORE

Two lost lineouts from good attacking positions and a five-metre scrum which saw Craig Casey tap and go on his own before being buried, meant that Munster had nothing to show for their bright opening.

In contrast, Bulls made their first attack count with Johan Goosen landing a penalty from 40 metres to edge them in front after a high tackle by Gavin Coombes on full-back Kurt-Lee Arendse.

But with Joey Carbery dictating matters and Liam Coombes and Calvin Nash threatening out wide, Munster stretched the Bulls’ cover and they got back on level terms when Carbery tapped over a penalty going into the second quarter.

The Bulls created little in the opening half and eventually the Munster pressure paid off with Coombes getting the first of his tries 11 minutes from the interval when a penalty to the right corner was finished after a couple of drives when academy lock Edwin Edogbo, continuing the bright start to his senior career, latched with Jean Kleyn to drive the No. 8 over for his 22nd Munster try.

Try No 23 in just 53 appearances came four minutes from the break with Peter O’Mahony and Stephen Archer this time supplying the support act to drive Coombes over beside the posts. Carbery’s second conversion of the night saw Munster take a 17-3 lead into the break after 63 per cent possession.

Munster were gifted a try three minutes after the restart when interval replacement Chris Smith made a mess of trying to collect a grubber from Carbery and loosehead Jeremy Loughman was rewarded for the chase to touch down.

Bulls countered and flanker WJ Steenkamp scored in the right corner but Munster hit back and got the bonus point 18 minutes from time when a patient build-up saw them drive over when Tadhg Beirne squeezed through near the posts. Carbery’s conversion made it 31-10 but then Munster were turned over in attack and Bulls broke from deep for David Kriel to score and cut the gap to 14 with as many minutes remaining, but that was as close as they got as Munster defended a barrage on their line for the closing five minutes.

Scorers: Munster: Tries: G Coombes (2), J Loughman, T Beirne. Cons: J Carbery (4). Pens: Carbery

Bulls: Tries: WJ Steenkamp, D Kriel. Cons: C Smith (2). Pens: J Goosen

Munster: S Daly; C Nash (J Crowley half-time), M Fekitoa, D Goggin, L Coombes; J Carbery, C Casey (C Murray 57mins); J Loughman (D Kilcoyne 53mins), N Scannell (D Barron 53mins), S Archer (R Salanoa 53mins); J Kleyn, E Edogbo (T Ahern 53mins); T Beirne (J O’Donoghue 70mins), P O’Mahony (c) (J Hodnett 64mins), G Coombes.

Bulls: K-L Arendse; C Hendricks (D Kriel half-time), L Mapoe, H Vorster, W Simelane; J Goosen (C Smith half-time), E Papier (Z Burger 67mins); S Matanzima (D Smith 57mins), J-H Wessels (B du Plessis 57mins), M Smith (J van Rooyen 57mins); W Steenkamp (R Vermaak 66, 6), R Nortje; M Coetzee (c) (M van Staden 59mins), WJ Steenkamp, E Louw.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland)