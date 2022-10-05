RTÉ to show Champions Cup games involving Leinster and Munster

Champions Cup rugby returns to RTÉ this season, with the broadcaster announcing at least four games involving Irish provinces that will be shown on the free-to-air platform.

Four pool games - one per round - involving Leinster and Munster will be on RTÉ, as will four knockout games including the final which will take place in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

In previous seasons, Channel 4 in the UK and Virgin Media Sport showed one free-to-air game during each round of the competition, irrespective of which teams were involved. A new agreement between EPCR and broadcasters ensures local markets will be able to watch their own country’s domestic sides.

BT Sport will continue to show every game in the competition. ITV will show one game involving an English side in each round of the pool stages while S4C will focus on the Welsh regions. The new arrangement will run until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The four provincial games from the pool stages to be shown include Munster’s clash with Antoine Dupont and Toulouse in Thomond Park, while Leinster’s game with Racing 92 - Stuart Lancaster’s new employers as of next season - will also be shown on free-to-air.

RTÉ Champions Cup pool fixtures

Sunday December 11th: Munster vs Stade Toulousain, 3.15pm kick-off, Thomond Park

Friday December 16th: Leinster vs Gloucester, 8pm kick-off, RDS

Saturday January 14th, Munster vs Northampton Saints, 3.15 pm kick-off, Thomond Park

Saturday January 21st, Leinster vs Racing 92, 3.15pm kick-off, RDS