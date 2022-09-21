Munster’s new coaching ticket know patience will be key as ideas take hold

Munster remain a work in progress under new management. The change in coaching philosophy will take time to bed in and as the narrow defeat to Cardiff demonstrated last weekend there is no way to fast-track the process.

The challenge for the head coach Graham Rowntree and his staff is to ensure that the required incremental improvements in the style and substance of performance is not at loggerheads with winning matches.

New forwards coach Andi Kyriacou appreciates that dynamic and despite the defeat is reasonably pleased with the strides made, citing the attitude and aptitude to embracing change as a key component in chasing future success.

There are practical elements that need to be addressed directly from last weekend, namely the breakdown, where Cardiff caused Munster problems, something which Kyriacou acknowledged before going on to offer a more general overview of where he believes the squad are at this point.

“What we expect is to keep improving. It is always going to be a long-term thing, that we keep pushing ourselves on and testing each other. The way we are training is designed to stress the players, so it will inevitably take time and we should see improved performances as we move through.”

When asked about the positives in performance terms from last weekend he said: “The endeavour, the intent with some of our carries, and some of our clear-outs on our side of the ball; our score-zone attack was excellent in terms of our pick-and-go stuff. The lineout operated well.

“Look, we were pleased in terms of certain aspects of it [the performance], and the bits we need to brush up on we’ve addressed and discussed already. We’re in a good spot and are looking forward to pushing on.”

On a personal level the Liverpool-born Kyriacou is delighted to be back at the province for whom he made nine appearances as a player under Declan Kidney, before subsequently spending three years with Ulster during which time he was selected for the Irish Wolfhounds.

Having been forced to retire through injury, his first port of call as a coach was working on scrum and skills at Cardiff, before taking on the role as forwards coach with Russia simultaneously while working with the Sale Sharks. In 2019 he joined Nottingham as defence and scrum coach before taking a role under Ian Costello in the Munster academy in 2021.

When Rowntree succeeded Johann van Graan as Munster head coach he promoted Kyriacou to senior forwards coach. “Every job has been a little bit different,” Kyriacou said. “The big transition was moving from those area-specific roles to something a bit broader. Nottingham was fantastic for me in terms of that development.”

Rowntree has been encouraging and supportive. “We’ve got a very good relationship from last year and he’s given me the freedom to go and do what I want to do, which is great. It’s nice to have that trust. We talk a lot, it’s very open and we all want this Munster pack to move on and move forward, get that fear factor about it again.

“So, in terms of specifically the opportunity here in Munster, coming back, I know the place, I know the people, the values that they have and that the club has.”

Munster return to Wales at the weekend to face a Dragons side that were soundly thrashed 44-6 by Edinburgh, the players earning a stinging rebuke from director of rugby Dean Ryan in the aftermath.

Although the province will be without the 10 players who depart with the Emerging Ireland squad for their three-game trip to South Africa, they will be able to call upon their Ireland squad contingent that toured New Zealand during the summer.

Kyriacou explained: “Everyone is training at the moment. They all have been for some time, but we are looking after them obviously because of the summer tour. No team has been picked yet. We’re just going about our business, working on things in terms of long-term development but also the fix-ups from the weekend.

“And then Graham and us lot [the other coaches] will sit around the table and decide who is going out there this weekend. But at the minute, we are just collectively working hard to get better.”

Prop Stephen Archer, who missed the defeat to Cardiff at the Arms Park, is available for selection having recovered from a thigh injury.

Alex Kendellen, who retired during the Cardiff game with a head injury, is following the return to play protocols. Rory Scannell suffered a facial injury during the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s game and will be monitored during the week for return to contact.

A decision on the availability of Simon Zebo and Mike Haley, who missed the Cardiff match because of illness and injury respectively will be taken later in the week. Gavin Coombes (groin), Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee) and Jack Daly (knee) remain unavailable.