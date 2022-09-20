Munster will have Ireland players available for Dragons encounter on Sunday

Alex Kendellen is following return to play protocols after coming off in the Cardiff game with a head injury. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree will be able to call upon his Ireland squad contingent for Sunday’s BKT United Rugby Championship game against the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

The province will be without 10 players, part of the Emerging Ireland squad that departs for a three-game trip to South Africa next week. Prop Stephen Archer, who missed the defeat to Cardiff at the Arms Park, is available for selection having recovered from a thigh injury.

Alex Kendellen, who retired during the Cardiff game with a head injury, is following the return to play protocols. Rory Scannell suffered a facial injury during the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s game and will be monitored before resuming contact.

A decision on the availability of Simon Zebo and Mike Haley, who missed the Cardiff match because of illness and injury respectively will be taken later in the week. Gavin Coombes (groin), Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee) and Jack Daly (knee) remain unavailable.