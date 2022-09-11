Late heartbreak costs Ireland place in Sevens World Cup final

Ireland will play in the third place final after defeat to New Zealand. Photograph: Travis Prior/Inpho

Ireland 10 New Zealand 17

Ultimately, New Zealand’s ability to disrupt the breakdown cost Ireland a place in the Sevens World Cup final as a wait for a maiden win over the All Blacks goes on.

In the first half, a strong Kiwi counter ruck from Scott Curry and Tone Ng Shiu opened up a hole for Ngarohi McGarvey-Black to scoop and coast home for his second score of the match. His first came via a beautiful one-handed offload from Shiu moments earlier that cut open the Irish defence.

With New Zealand up 10-0 early, the game turned on its head just before half-time. As they have done on more than one occasion during this tournament, Ireland relied on their possession game, their ability to recycle the ball consistently; perhaps a brave ploy after the early Kiwi breakdown pressure.

Jack Kelly was the one to find reward as a tiring New Zealand line offered up a hole. Terry Kennedy was on his outside just short of the 22 with a try all but certain, only for Moses Leo to bat the ball away illegally. After a moment where it looked like he got away with it, Leo was ultimately sent to the bin, his two minutes off the park proving crucial.

With the first half hooter having sounded, Ireland remained patient in attack, drawing the understaffed New Zealand line from flank to flank before Harry McNulty took advantage of the overlap to put Kelly over in the corner.

Right from the second half kick-off, McNulty once again turned provider, getting to the ball in the air to bat it back towards the Irish side. Andrew Smith was quickest to the bounce to gather and race away for the equalising score.

Harry McNulty causing havoc in the air!@IrishRugby are right back in this#HereToSevens | #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/7qrmgZplbA — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

From the following kick-off, Ireland nearly had a score that could well have put the game out of reach given their momentum. Billy Dardis cleverly went long with his kick into a vacant Kiwi backfield. Kennedy had the speed to burn past the retreating black jerseys but the bounce inside the 22 took the ball into touch instead of into his arms metres from the line.

Instead, it was New Zealand who got the crucial go-ahead score. Initial good work from Bryan Mollen knocked the ball loose on the goal line when Leo looked set to score, but off the following scrum the prolonged Irish period in defence took its toll and McGarvey-Black secured his match-winning hat-trick as he stepped inside past two defenders.

Ireland had one last attack to try and force golden point, but as it cost them in the first half, breakdown inaccuracy haunted them with the clock in the red as a loose ball spilled out and New Zealand scooped before running the ball out of play.

The All Blacks advance to the final, Ireland will play for third place at 6.25pm Irish time.