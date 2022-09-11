Sevens World Cup: Fiji too good for Ireland women

Stacey Flood of Ireland is tackled during day 3 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Ireland 0 Fiji 24

Ireland suffered a heavy defeat to Fiji in the fifth place semi-final at the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town on Sunday morning, failing to cross the whitewash against a powerful Fijiana outfit.

Four tries to nil was the final margin, Fiji’s physicality in attack causing Ireland plenty of problems while in defence their collision dominance bogged Ireland down in the middle of the park, leaving them unable to unleash wide threats Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

From the off, the power mismatch showed itself as Vani Buleki tapped a penalty in midfield and forced her way through a tackle to break into the 22. A handful of phases later, Buleki herself was the one to pick from close range and barge her way over.

Such was Fiji’s dominance both in contact and at the breakdown, Ireland’s ball carriers couldn’t free the arms to offload into space and often when forced to ground, there was a Fiji defender winning the jackal penalty.

The second try came from a Reapi Ulunisau moment of magic, her dummy switch line off the back of a scrum sold multiple Irish defenders as she waltzed through the gap to finish from distance.

That is cheeky 😎



Reapi Ulunisau pulls off the dummy and carves open the Irish defence#RWC7s | #HereToSevens | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/1ifv9In3mc — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

Up 12-0 at the break, two second half scores followed for Fiji, a devastating left foot step from Raijeli Daveua opening up a massive hole for her while Ulunisau wrapped up the scoring with an interception in the closing stages.

Fiji now progress to take on Canada in the fifth place final. Ireland take on England to determine seventh and eight places at 16.31 Irish time on Sunday.