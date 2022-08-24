Breen and Ireland wary of a big response from Japan

Enya Breen on the attack for Ireland against Japan during the first Test at the Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka. Photograph: Akito Iwamoto/Inpho

Despite the comprehensive nature of their victory last weekend, Ireland women’s rugby international Enya Breen is anticipating a significant backlash from a wounded Japan in their second Test encounter in Tokyo on Saturday (kick-off 11am Irish time/7pm local time).

Lesley McKenzie’s Sakura Fifteen – who are currently preparing for October’s World Cup finals in New Zealand – raced into an early 15-point lead against the Irish in Fukuroi City four days ago. Ireland however bounced back emphatically from this slow start to eventually win on a margin of 57-22.

In the one sense, you can argue Greg McWilliams’ visitors will be able to absorb lessons from this difficult opening and deliver an even more dominant performance this weekend.

On the other hand, the Japanese produced enough quality at the beginning of the first Test to suggest they are capable of turning the tables on Ireland in Saturday’s rematch.

“I think that’s the story of every rugby game, isn’t it? You want to do what you want to do and try not to let the opposition do what they can do well. We know they are going to come out gunning this weekend,” said Breen.

“Obviously we put a good score on them at the weekend and they’re not going to rest on their laurels, but I think we’re all pretty confident that we’re not going to either. We really want to back up what we did last week and we’re really excited for the opportunity to do that.

“The spirits are high in camp at the moment. A few tired bodies obviously, but the form is good and everyone is excited for a new week. Excited to have another opportunity to back up what we did last week.”

Although it is only a little over three years ago that Breen made her international debut at the tender age of 19 – in a Six Nations clash against France in Donnybrook – she has already found herself becoming a leader within the team.

Of the seven backs that were selected to start the first Test with the Japanese, the Skibbereen native and recalled scrumhalf Ailsa Hughes were the most experienced with both players having 14 caps to their respective names coming into the action.

While Aoife Doyle possesses a Six Nations Championship winners’ medal from 2015, her extended time within the Sevens programme meant she was only making her 11th appearance at the 15s grade on the Irish wing. The remaining quartet within the backs division – Meabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien – were all handed their Ireland debuts by head coach McWilliams.

Becoming a mentor to the newest members of an Ireland team is an unexpected turn of events for the UL Bohemian centre, but she is taking it all in her stride while also picking up some new tricks along the way.

“It has been good. I think they’ve learned some things off me, I’ve learned some things off them. I suppose I feel like I have stepped up a bit, but I feel like I have the confidence to do that now,” Breen added.

“I’m just backing myself a lot more and being able to pass on the information that I’ve learned from centres I’ve played with before and being able to see things from their point of view as well.

“I’m nowhere near the oldest on the squad so I know how they feel coming in. Having that experience and having the few years I’ve had in the bank beforehand kind of gives me the best of both worlds and I can pass on what I know as well.”