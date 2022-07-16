‘It doesn’t’ get much better than this’: Johnny Sexton relishes Ireland’s memorable series win

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and team-mates celebrate during the series win over New Zealand after winning the third Test in Wellington. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

He’s been the outhalf in all of Leinster’s four European titles, in a Grand Slam and two Six Nations titles, in a comeback series win in Australia, while also winning and drawing two Lions series, and now, as captain and in the week he turned 37, the remarkable Johnny Sexton captaining Ireland to a comeback series win in New Zealand against the All Blacks perhaps topped the lot.

“It doesn’t’ get much better than this,” he admitted with a slightly sheepish smile, and perhaps beaming within even more than he was letting on. “By saying that, it’s the biggest respect we can give New Zealand.

“The celebrations probably weren’t the most humble but that shows how much it means to us,” he added, although he had been quick to shake hands with Beauden Barrett and the rest of the All Blacks.

“To come down here, we came here with the Lions and we thought it was great to get a draw. The guys that felt we should have won were criticised, so to come down here and do it, is just very, very special. It’s a special group, led by Faz [Andy Farrell] of course. It’s great to be a part of.

“Every time you play for Ireland is incredibly special,” he added, “and to do something that no team has ever done before, will we ever get a chance to play three Tests in New Zealand again? I’m not sure.

“If this world league idea that comes in we’ll be playing one Test all over the shop but I think the three-Test series is special and that’s proven by today’s game and the deciders that are going to come. And we’ll watch tonight, every last game is down to a decider so yeah, it would be a shame to get rid of them.”

As was the case after the second Test win in Dunedin, Sexton was also acutely conscious, and proud, of how this seismic and historic win will be celebrated back home.

“I’m sure there’s lots of smiling faces across the country. It’s something that’s not lost on us. We speak about it all the time – primarily about family at home but also the people of Ireland that we represent and I don’t think they can be much prouder.”

Sexton has also been on several tours, not just the series here a decade ago, when Irish sides signed off a long season wearily.

“I’ve been on tours before where it’s very easy to drift off into your holiday or to drift off to somewhere else, but the boys stayed on it this week. We got the balance right between rest and recovery and making sure that we were fresh. Credit to Faz and the management. They nailed it and the boys did exactly what they asked.”

Nearing the hour mark, Sexton’s penalty from halfway struck the bar and in the ensuing play he was at fullback as Will Jordan arced toward the corner to complete an 80-mere try which made it 25-22 to Ireland.

He quipped: “I thought I had him for pace!”

But even Sexton feared the momentum with the All Blacks may have been unstoppable at that point.

“Yeah, of course, you always doubt but you have to have the mental skills to be able to get back into the present and the moment, and be able to say to the boys …

“It was a big swing wasn’t it? For the ball to come off the crossbar like that. It was mad, I was actually thinking about Owen’s [Farrell] against the All Blacks to tie the series from a similar spot.

“I just felt it was an important kick, then for it to come off the crossbar, I was gutted. It was a big swing but it just shows the character of the team to be able to come back from that.

“They are the moments in previous years that would have swung the game. They are the fine margins that we would have been talking about if we’d lost.

“But thankfully we got a penalty straight away and then it was a big call to go for the corner again. The lads backed it up.

“That was ‘Cheese’, James Ryan. He was on it tonight. A couple of times we talked about going for three and he just said: ‘No, go for the corner.’ For him to show that leadership is a big step for him, which is great.”

Invariably, and excessively so, this series win will be viewed in the prism of the 2023 World Cup, but Sexton reminded us that plenty of water will pass under the bridge between now and then.

“We have got a full season to play, It shouldn’t be ‘Best New Zealand and let’s wait for the World Cup.’ There is plenty more to play. There are big home games in November, there’s a Six Nations to play. We still haven’t achieved things that we want to achieve..

“We got a Triple Crown this year but a Championship or better would be something that we are aiming for.

“So, there is no reason why we shouldn’t be trying to progress and do that. It’s very Irish to think ‘Oh we have to take it easy now until the World Cup’.

“But no, let’s keep making the most of it. Let’s keep getting better. That has to be driven by, of course, me as captain and the rest of the leadership group to turn up and show the right attitude in September. Then we are back playing for our provinces. Just keep getting better, that’s the key.”