Ex-trainer says Horse Racing Ireland response to plan for retired racehorses is ‘discouraging’

Ger Hussey said much of the elite level within the sport are “apathetic” towards the problem of what to do with thoroughbreds once their racing careers are over. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The ex-trainer who proposed the setting up of a new centralised hub for the rehoming and retraining of retired racehorses has said it could be a “game changer” if one of the sport’s top figures publicly back his plan.

Alarmed at wastage rates and failures in traceability that mean thoroughbreds can fall off the sport’s radar, Ger Hussey recently submitted ideas to Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) for a system of registration and assessment for ex-racehorses.

His initiative came on the back of recent welfare controversies that have damaged Irish racing’s reputation, including revelations of abuse at the Shannonside abattoir contained in an RTÉ investigation programme during the summer.

Crucial to Hussey’s plans are provision for a facility for up 200 horses at a time and new rules to be implemented by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board that would make it mandatory for owners and trainers to log horses with that hub when they are due to exit racing.

READ MORE

A petition with almost 500 signatures from within the sector calling for such changes accompanied Hussey’s plans when he presented them to HRI a fortnight ago.

However, HRI’s equine welfare and bloodstock director, John Osborne, has poured cold water on the ideas and said that the central suggestion of a 200-horse facility that would co-ordinate retired horses for onward distribution “is not something we are contemplating”.

Writing in the Irish Field, Osborne said he disagreed with levies being applied to various sectors within racing to fund such a project, describing it as a “lose-lose” for horses.

“Our industry is based entirely on stimulated spend. Prize money stimulates the payment of training bills, value-add stimulates investment in stock. Such a levy acts in the opposite way, stimulating people to withdraw spending on things they are currently obliged to do,” he said.

On Monday, Hussey said the HRI response was “discouraging” and that much of the elite level within the sport are “apathetic” towards the problem of what to do with thoroughbreds once their racing careers are over.

“I would like to see somebody stepping above the parapet, the bigger names, that’s what we need and that’s not happening. They’re pretty apathetic towards the situation really,” he said.

“I suppose I’m specifically talking about trainers and owners. We don’t have a wealthy owner or a trainer standing up there and making a statement. I don’t know why because trainers will tell you privately it’s a great idea. I think they’re afraid to break ranks.

“It’s a bit like the welfare scandals where no trainer has put their neck on the line and said this is not acceptable in our industry. That’s just typical of it.

“We could do with more support from within the industry. It could be a game changer if one of the top trainers, or one of the top jockeys, stood up and made a few positive comments in this regard,” he added.

Still working within racing, Hussey has himself helped rehome almost 100 thoroughbreds in recent years. He has described the urgency of the wastage issue in terms of “firefighting” and suggested any initial investment to tackle it could come from the Horse & Greyhound Fund before any levies might apply.

Despite the HRI response, he insisted that momentum is growing on a public debate about the issue of what happens to horses after they stop racing. He said there is growing popular anger on how public money is not being “ring-fenced in a proper way” to tackle the issue.

In other news, Thursday’s fixture at Thurles has had to be called off due to the racing surface being unsuitable for jumping. It is the second meeting in a row at the course that has had to be cancelled due to the impact of the dry weather conditions.

“There was minimal rain at the track over the weekend as this sustained period of generally dry weather continues. The outlook for the coming days remains mainly dry,” clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said. “We will once again liaise with Horse Racing Ireland about the possibility of a new date later in the season.”

Fairyhouse officials are monitoring the need for any further watering in advance of Tuesday’s fixture which is due to see last season’s Cheltenham Festival winner Stellar Story begin his career over fences. The 33/1 Albert Bartlett winner is set to line up in a Beginners Chase.

Twice beaten by Dancing City in Grade One prizes last season, Stellar Story got his revenge on that horse on the biggest stage of all, a dramatic late lunge giving rider Sam Ewing a first Grade One success.

Last month’s course winner Goodie Girl is back for another handicap hurdle off an 8lb higher mark. Trained locally by Dermot McLoughlin she had a decent placed effort to her credit over this kind of longer trip last year.