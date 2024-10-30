Westmeath trainer Adrian Murray hoping his Breeders’ Cup hopes can outrun their odds

Trainer Adrian Murray has two runners on Friday night's Breeders' Cup card at Del Mar in California. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Westmeath trainer Adrian Murray is optimistic both Arizona Blaze and Hill Road can outrun their odds at the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar on Friday.

Murray, who trains the duo for Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing, had an excellent first experience at the Stateside event 12 months ago when his Royal Ascot hero Valiant Force chased home Big Evs for an honourable second in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

He is now back in California hoping to go one better in the same race with the battle-hardened Arizona Blaze, who is yet to finish to finish outside the top four in eight starts and scooped Group Three honours in May.

“We’re looking forward to it with two nice horses,” said Murray. “Arizona Blaze is in great order. We’re very hopeful and he has plenty of experience under him. We’ve been delighted with him all through the year.

“It’s all guns blazing with him now and I think his experience has to be a big help to him. His last run was in Dundalk, where he had to handle the bend and he handled it very well.”

Murray will also try to get his hands on the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile as Hill Road tackles dirt on just the third start of his career.

A thoroughly impressive maiden winner at Leopardstown on debut, he was found wanting when immediately upped to Group One company in the National Stakes, but connections are hopeful the US-bred son of Quality Road can thrive on this new surface when taking on some of America’s best youngsters.

Murray continued: “He’s going on the dirt and we’re very happy with him. We’re looking forward to a big run from him.

“He’s handled the dirt very well [in the mornings] but he’s only had a hack round. Tuesday was his first morning over here but he took it well and is in great order.

“He’s full of class and the mile won’t be a problem to him.”

It is a case of quality rather than quantity for Oisín Murphy as he heads to Del Mar looking to strike with New Century and Beautiful Love.

The Irish jockey has enjoyed a fine 2024, riding over 200 winners worldwide and recently being crowned British champion jockey for the fourth time.

He now has the chance to add to his sole Breeders’ Cup success, which came aboard Japan’s Marche Lorraine in the Distaff in 2021, with two high-quality mounts.

Murphy’s first taste of the California turf will be aboard New Century for Andrew Balding and Qatar Racing, with the son of connections’ Classic hero Kameko already a winner at the highest level this term.

Arriving at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf in top form after winning his last two, he was last seen landing the Grade One Summer Stakes in August but will have to overcome a wide draw in stall 11 if he is to secure a hat-trick.

Murphy said: “I’m really looking forward to New Century. He has been perfect since he arrived here and hopefully we can have a smooth few days leading up to the race.

“He’s drawn 11 which is a little bit high, but he’s the morning line favourite and hopefully he can run very well.”

Murphy will be seen in the royal blue of Godolphin on Saturday when he links up with Charlie Appleby’s Beautiful Love in the Filly & Mare Turf.

The daughter of Siyouni has been part of the Moulton Paddock handler’s American satellite string this summer and that Stateside experience could prove a valuable asset.

“It’s great that Charlie Appleby has asked me to ride Beautiful Love and she obviously has plenty of experience in America now,” continued Murphy.

“She has some good form to her name and I’m looking forward to partnering her.”