High profile trio of jumping stars return to action in Punchestown feature

Jack Kennedy will ride Conflated in the Grade Three Bet Victor Chase at Punchestown on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Proof that the winter game is stepping up a gear comes with the return of some familiar names at Punchestown on Wednesday.

With point-to-point outings thrown in, the stellar trio of Hewick, Minella Indo and Conflated have 101 starts between them ahead of the Grade Three Bet Victor Chase.

Hewick’s exploits following his bargain €850 purchase have been a consistent feelgood story for the sport in recent years with King George glory last Christmas coming on the back of other high-profile wins such as the Galway Plate and the American Grand National.

Minella Indo achieved the supreme success in 2021 when landing the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and over three years later ran an admirable third to I Am Maximus in April’s Aintree Grand National.

Conflated can’t quite match that level of achievement or pull off any underdog appeal such as Hewick’s. But his own tale of overcoming a tearaway streak to land an Irish Gold Cup in 2022 and prove it no fluke with another Grade One success the following season has its own charm.

Such a high-profile trio appearing at the home of Irish National Hunt racing underlines not only shortening autumn days but also the enduring appeal of such stalwart performers to racing fans.

That the flat season’s headline act, City Of Troy, is confirmed to stand at stud next year after an eighth and final career start at next month’s Breeders’ Cup makes for a stark contrast in terms of enduring spectator appeal.

Minella Indo won Wednesday’s feature a year ago and connections will hope forecast rainfall amounts aren’t excessive. With Rachael Blackmore on the injury sidelines, Darragh O’Keeffe rides ‘Indo’ for just a second time in a race where he gets 6lbs from Hewick.

The latter, an honourable runner-up in May’s French Champion Hurdle on his last start, must concede double that to Conflated, who’s official 165 rating makes him a standout on figures. The nagging doubt with Conflated, though, is going right-handed.

The nature of racing mostly at Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Aintree make such a factor irrelevant. But at the Punchestown festival last April, Gordon Elliott’s runner did jump noticeably to his left. He did the same in last season’s Grade One at Down Royal behind Geri Colombe.

There’s no new headgear being applied to try and correct that tendency, although Jack Kennedy remains on board despite Elliott saddling two others in the race. It will be fascinating to see how the champion jockey tackles Conflated’s habit of going left, and if successful he looks the pick.

Wednesday’s other Grade Three could revolve around the going. Willie Mullins’s Pink In The Park thrives on quick ground, although even then could still face a task against Jordans.

Joseph O’Brien’s ex-French runner was runner-up on his Irish debut to stable companion San Salvador when paying the price for a couple of jumping errors. A cleaner round this time will help his chance and ease in the ground will be familiar to him.