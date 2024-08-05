French maintain defence of Group One prizes as Lazzat stretches unbeaten run to six

Term Of Endearment ridden by William Lee (centre right) on their way to winning the Lillie Langtry Stakes during day five of the Goodwood festival. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Home dominance of France’s Group One races continued in Deauville on Sunday when Lazzat stretched his unbeaten record to six races in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

The Jerone Reynier-trained star proved much too good for Exxtra and Beauvatier in the 6½-furlong contest to give jockey Antonio Orani a first success at the top level.

The sole Irish hope, Matilda Picotte, led the prestigious contest to just past halfway under Ronan Whelan but was powerless to respond when passed by Lazzat and faded to finish seventh.

Mill Stream, winner of the July Cup at Newmarket on his last start, could only manage fifth.

The result continued the resurgence in French fortunes at the top level of European racing, an upturn that continued with Goliath’s surprise success in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

On the domestic front, Lazzat’s victory was a 10th home Group One success so far this season. Only the William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour has mounted a successful raid in June’s Grand Prix de Saint Cloud.

Separately, Joseph O’Brien’s Je Zous was out of luck in Sunday’s German Oaks when sixth in the Düsseldorf Group One. The Preis der Diana went to the local filly Erle who was followed by Spanish Eyes. The English favourite, Darnation, was a place in front of Je Zous in fifth.

There was at least Irish success at Goodwood on Saturday when Term Of Endearment supplied trainer Henry De Bromhead with a Group Two success in the Lillie Langtry Stakes.

After Billy Lee guided the mare to a gritty defeat of Night Sparkle, the Co Waterford trainer outlined an ambition to target her at November’s Melbourne Cup.

“Initially she was probably bought with Cheltenham in mind, but she was such a good Flat mare,” De Bromhead reported.

“I was a little bit concerned about the ground today but she handled it and I think she’ll stay further as well. The owners might take a bit of convincing, but I’d love to go for the Melbourne Cup. It’s been a great ambition of mine to have a runner,” he added.

The mare is 33-1 in some long-term ante-post lists for the race at Flemington that famously stops a nation.

It was a first visit to Goodwood for the man who in 2021 famously pulled off a unique “Grand Slam” National Hunt racing’s top races: the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Gold Cup and Grand National.

“I am not sure I ever go anywhere with confidence, but Term Of Endearment had won a couple of Group Threes, so it seemed like the natural progression. She is probably settling much better, so we can ride her closer to the pace.

“Before, we always felt she needed soft ground, but I think that was more to bring out her stamina. I was concerned about the ground here today, but she seemed to love it. All options are open. She’s in the Irish St Leger and I think there is a nice race at York,” said De Bromhead.