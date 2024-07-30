Racing ‘minnow’ Brian Duffy hopes lightning strikes twice in Galway feature

Magic Chegaga ridden by Colin Keane, with trainer Brian Duffy celebrates winning the fourth race during day two of the Galway Races Summer Festival 2022. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Co Meath trainer Brian Duffy will hope lightning can strike twice when he saddles Plume Noir for the Galway festival’s €120,000 Day Two feature.

Duffy combined with champion jockey Colin Keane to record a memorable success in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile two years ago through Magic Chegaga.

The mare, one of just four horses trained by Duffy at his Trim base, emerged on top in the hugely competitive handicap after an eventful day that included her horsebox breaking down en route to Ballybrit.

Stranded on the side of the road, Duffy even prayed for help at one point, and they were answered as Magic Chegaga made it in time before overcoming a ‘car park’ draw to set off memorable scenes in the winners’ circle. It was a classic Galway ‘fairytale’ success with the hero of the hour happily labelling himself a “minnow” compared to some high-profile opposition.

He’s back for another crack at the race with another mare that looks to hold a leading chance and Keane again booked to ride. Keane is looking for a fourth win in the feature.

Ranged against them are 17 opponents that include Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old Old Faithful at the bottom of the handicap and last year’s winner Coeur d’Or near the top for Dermot Weld.

In between are Jessica Harrington’s Norwalk Havoc, a pair of Joseph O’Brien hopes, Thissongsiforyou from Emmet Mullins, and even Rachael Blackmore making a rare foray into a top flat handicap on board Narmar.

It is a formidable challenge but Plume Noir’s credentials appear to be sound since she proved her stamina for a mile by winning at Naas in May.

She subsequently found only Indigo Fire too good over seven furlongs on Derby-day at the Curragh and a stall eight draw is a lot more encouraging than the 19 box from which Magic Chegaga emerged.

The race before Magic Chegaga’s in 2022 saw a genuine Group One star emerge when Tahiyra made a winning debut in the fillies maiden. She followed in the footsteps of previous subsequent classic winners Hermosa (2018) and Legatissimo (2014) in the same race.

Lady Marien makes her debut on Tuesday for last year’s winning trainer Paddy Twomey, although experience could count for a lot if Marazion progresses for her debut in a hot Curragh maiden.

Sharjah landed last year’s renewal of the Beginners Chase and Merlin Giant can follow him on his debut over fences. Emmet Mullins’s runner has not raced since September but is a previous course winner and he’s sure to be primed for the moment.