Diego Velazquez has potentially difficult double-digit French Derby draw to overcome at Chantilly

The Derby focus will switch to Chantilly on Sunday where Aidan O’Brien’s hope Diego Velazquez will try to overcome a potentially troublesome double-digit draw in the €1.5 million Qatar Prix Du Jockey Club.

It is the 184th renewal of the French Derby and the 20th since a 2005 decision to cut the race from its traditional mile and a half distance to an extended 10 furlongs.

Increased status as an identifier of future successful stallions has largely vindicated the move although with the result that the draw has taken on greater significance.

In large fields, a wide draw is generally regarded as a disadvantage around a track where runners are constantly “on the turn”. Diego Velazquez will break at 3.05pm Irish time on Sunday from box 11of 15.

It hasn’t proved insurmountable in the past although Dermot Weld still points to a “carpark” draw of 17 for Famous Name’s narrow defeat in 2008.

O’Brien’s sole previous Jockey Club winner, St Mark’s Basilica, enjoyed a perfect slot in stall two in 2021, a post occupied this time by the prime English hope Ghostwriter.

With an unenviable inside post in Saturday’s Derby at Epsom, Ryan Moore hasn’t had much luck of the draw this weekend as he tries to repeat his Chantilly success a decade ago on The Grey Gatsby.

Among the home team, Arrow Eagle, a half-brother to last year’s outstanding winner, Ace Impact, will have to break from 14 although the recently purchased Fast Tracker, ridden by James Doyle, has a plum stall in five.

An intense domestic Bank Holiday weekend programme kicks off at Listowel on Saturday, the first of three days at the Kerry course, with an opening Mares conditions hurdle providing an interesting puzzle.

Claiming jockey Alex Harvey takes 7lb off the talented Anna Bunina who is going her preferred left-handed direction and will relish drying ground.

Listowel also hosts flat action on Sunday where Dylan Browne McMonagle could enjoy a successful fixture.

The former champion apprentice has half a dozen rides to look forward to on the back of his first Epsom Derby ride on Dancing Gemini.

Sunday’s action finishes with an amateur rider’s contest where the filly Sixandahalf can continue her recent hot streak. She was a wide margin bumper winner at the Punchestown festival before landing a mile and a half maiden on the flat at Cork last time. The decent chaser Enniskerry could prove her danger.