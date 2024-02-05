Caldwell Potter fetches €740,000 to become most expensive jumps horse sold at public auction

Groom Helen Peppard waits to show Caldwell Potter to prospective purchasers at the Tattersalls dispersal sale on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The Grade One winner Caldwell Potter became the most expensive jumps horse ever sold at public auction on Monday when going through the Tattersalls sales ring in Co Meath for €740,000.

A cross-channel syndicate that includes former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson bought the grey horse who will leave his current trainer Gordon Elliott and switch to Paul Nicholls in England.

Caldwell Potter was one of 29 horses put up for sale by owners Andy and Gemma Brown, who ran under the Caldwell Construction title but have decided to leave the sport.

Other well-known names through the Tatts ring near Fairyhouse racecourse included Fil Dor and Imagine, but as expected Caldwell Potter proved to be the prize lot.

READ MORE

He won the Grade One Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas and holds a number of entries at next month’s Cheltenham festival.

Although most of the top trainers and owners in National Hunt racing examined Caldwell Potter, it was agent Anthony Bromley who struck the winning bid. Elliott was underbidder for a horse who can also boast one of the top pedigrees in jump racing.

“I’ve bought him for some great, longstanding clients in John Hales, Ged Mason, Sir Alex Ferguson and Peter Done. Three of those were in Hermes Allen, who we lost at the weekend,” Bromley told the Racing Post.

“He’s a standout. I loved him as a youngster, I absolutely adored him at the store sales but didn’t have enough money for him at that time.

“I’ve watched his career closely and he’s been winning only over two miles yet he looks like a stayer. He could be a Gold Cup horse of the future as he’s got a heck of a pedigree.

“This horse will go to Paul Nicholls, who obviously lost Hermes Allen at the weekend.

“I don’t feel good about taking the horse away from Gordon Elliott but it’s a genuine sale. I don’t feel great about that side of it and I know he was trying so hard to keep the horse, but that’s the world we are in,” he added.

Monday’s price beat the previous record of £620,000 (€725,000) paid for Interconnected at Doncaster in 2019.

Another big price was paid for Fil Dor, an entrant for next month’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham, who went through the ring at €620,000. He was bought by agent Mags O’Toole for Brian Acheson’s Robcour operation.