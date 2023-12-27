Noble Yeats shows promise in defeat with future in mind

In Limerick for the Party Time Hurdle Noble Yeats made his first appearance since the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in May. Photograph: Getty Images

Emmet Mullins will work back from another tilt at the Randox Grand National with Noble Yeats following his pleasing return to action at Limerick.

The eight-year-old won the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree in 2022 and finished fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and when defending his Grand National crown last season.

Making his first appearance since the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in May, Noble Yeats reverted to the smaller obstacles for the Party Time Hurdle — and while his stable star was beaten by Sa Majeste as a 10-11 favourite, Mullins was satisfied with his performance.

He said: “He took a blow, needed it and hopefully that gets the season going and we can target the spring festivals on better ground. He ran his race, was bang there to the second-last hurdle, which he missed, but took a blow after that and needed the run. Hopefully, there is more to come with him.”

READ MORE

🏆 Party Time Hurdle 🏆

🥇 Sa Majeste

🥈 Noble Yeats

🥉 Just Three@simontorrens123 | @WillieMullinsNH pic.twitter.com/POYRagtjp4 — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) December 27, 2023

Mullins appears less keen on preparing his charge for the Gold Cup as he looks to get him back to Aintree in April at the top of his game.

He added: “It didn’t work taking in both last season, so I’m thinking about the Grand National more so this year. Today’s race was over 2½ miles and on that ground it will leave its mark on him, so we won’t be rushing him back.”

The Simon Torrens-ridden Sa Majeste (11-2) was one of four winners on the card for Mullins’s uncle Willie, with Adrian Heskin aboard Judicieuse Allen and Hauturiere and Jody Townend in the saddle for bumper winner Hens Tooth (4-9).

Judicieuse Allen finished with a wet sail to justify 6-5 favouritism in the Goggin Buckley Mares Maiden Hurdle, while Hauturiere (11-2) took Grade Two honours with a dominant display in the McMahons Builders Providers Irish EBF Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase.

“I am very grateful to Willie for the opportunities today. I knew at the start of the season it wouldn’t be easy to get going [back in Ireland], but I’m getting great support from a lot of smaller trainers. That [Judicieuse Allen] was my first ride for Willie. I ride out two days a week there, a day a week in Henry De Bromhead’s and another day in Tony Martin’s and anywhere I can for the other days,” said Heskin.

“It is great to be getting the backing of Willie Mullins and after today’s winners, it has been a good year.”

A treble at Leopardstown meant Mullins enjoyed an across-the-card seven-timer in all.