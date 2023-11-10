Corbetts Cross has chance to start repaying on JP McManus investment

Mark Walsh on Corbetts Cross (left) collides with rails as Harry Cobden on Stay Away Fay jumps the last to go on to win the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on March 17th, 2023. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

JP McManus’s investment in Corbetts Cross could get a first return when the horse begins his career over fences at Naas on Sunday. The Emmet Mullins-trained star lines up for a Beginners Chase on what will be just his second start in the famous McManus silks.

The first was nothing if not dramatic as Corbetts Cross started favourite for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham in March only to throw away his chance by running out at the last flight. He had won both his starts for previous owner Paul Byrne, including a Johnstown Hurdle victory at the minimum distance in Naas that underlined his versatility in terms of trip.

It certainly encouraged the McManus team to purchase him, and despite his subsequent festival waywardness Corbetts Cross is already prominent in ante-post betting for both the Brown Advisory and the Turners back at Cheltenham.

Corbetts Cross is a former point to point winner. as is Grangeclare West who was subsequently sold for a massive price to the Cheveley Park Stud. On the back of his maiden hurdle success at this time last year, Grangeclare West’s subsequent season was underwhelming so he might be best caught first time out here.

The McManus team will hope to successfully combine with Willie Mullins for Dinoblue whose main threat in the Grade Three chase could come from her stable companion Sir Gerhard.

McManus has a trio in the €40,000 Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle, and Common Practise may emerge best of all.

Separately, trainer Dusty Sheehy will have a first runner at Wincanton on Saturday where his high-class performer Captain Conby lines up in a Grade Two novice chase. Sheehy, who tasted top-flight novice success in the past with Justified and Rathgar Beau, has engaged local jockey Tom Bellamy to ride Captain Conby in the Rising Stars Chase.

The horse finished runner up to Sharjah at Tipperary on his last start, a piece of form that puts him in the reckoning for the Wincanton prize.

“It’s probably a stronger race than I thought it might have turned out to be, but I’m looking forward to running him and we will see where he fits in the pecking order. He jumps his fences good and I do believe he has improved a little bit from his Tipperary run. We’re hoping for the best,” Sheehy said on Friday.

Captain Conby will have to overcome a formidable opponent in Knappers Hill if he is to win his second start over fences.

The latter’s trainer Paul Nicholls said: “He’s a classy horse, has won 10 of his 17 starts, and jumped nicely on his chasing debut when second at Chepstow. That was a pleasing start. He has come on bundles since then and has strong claims. I remember Silviniaco Conti getting beaten in the same Chepstow race before winning the Rising Stars at Wincanton.”

On the flat both Dermot Weld and Gavin Cromwell have hopes of securing Listed success on the all-weather at Newcastle on Saturday. Giladah (Chris Hayes) and Vera Verto (Rob Hornby) take their chance in the Gillies Stakes over 10 furlongs.