McConnell hoping Seddon can continue run of Irish success in American Grand National

Seddon ridden by jockey Ben Harvey (left) clears the last on their way to winning the Fitzwilliam Sports Handicap Hurdle at Punchestown in Co Kildare

A pair of raiders from Ireland will try to keep one part of New Jersey very Irish this Saturday in the American Grand National. Both the John McConnell-trained Seddon and Gordon Elliott’s Salvador Ziggy will take their chance in the $250,000 race at the Far Hills course.

Hewick landed a memorable success in the Grade One contest a year ago, while Elliott won it in 2018 with Jury Duty. It will be a first attempt, however, for both McConnell and Seddon’s jockey Ben Harvey, who guided the horse to Cheltenham festival glory in March. Seddon followed that Magners Plate victory with a win over hurdles at the Punchestown festival and was runner up over flights at Galway last month.

“It was an exciting opportunity to have a go at and hopefully he comes home safe, and if he runs his race I will be happy,” said Co Meath-based McConnell. “He jumps very well whether it is hurdles and fences, so I don’t think that will be a problem and nice ground and the trip will be okay. I suppose it all depends on how he settles in, but we’re very hopeful.

“Ben rides him and he’s looking forward to it. Obviously he has never ridden over there before but he’s a good judge of pace and we wouldn’t have anyone else on him at this stage.”

Hewick’s success in the race provoked plenty of interest, with his trainer Shark Hanlon dedicating it to the late Jack de Bromhead who had lost his life a month previously.

McConnell added: “Shark paved the way and I’ve had a good chat with him about it. He has been very helpful and in fact everybody has been really helpful to us along the way, and I just want to get see him get on the track and get it over with now.”

Emmet Mullins secured another major handicap on Saturday with The Shunter’s resolute victory in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket under jockey James Doyle. The horse’s versatility was underlined with his trainer not ruling out a tilt at next year’s Grand National for the JP McManus-owned star.

Aintree is also the ultimate target for his stable companion Noble Yeats, who memorably landed the National at 50-1 in 2022. He was fourth to Corach Rambler on his return to Liverpool last April, following which Noble Yeats ran in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil.

“We won’t see him until after Christmas and I would imagine all roads will lead back to Aintree. There’s no races really in mind and I might even take in a conditions hurdle – he’s won one maiden hurdle – and start him off slowly and build up to the National and then back to France. They are two aims for the back-end of the season,” said Mullins.

The trainer has one runner at his local Gowran track on Monday, although Malbay Madness could have a tough task on his hands in a competitive event on testing ground conditions.