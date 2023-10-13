Funeral of former racing journalist Cliff Noone will take place on Monday

Cliff Noone spent 30 years working for the Irish Field newspaper before becoming press officer of the Turf Club. Photograph: Thomas Honan/Inpho

The funeral will take place on Monday of the former racing journalist Cliff Noone who died earlier this week, aged 70.

Having spent 30 years working for the Irish Field newspaper, when it was part of The Irish Times group of publications, he retired from the post of senior racing reporter in 2003 and became press officer for the Turf Club, now the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Cliff, whose father, Gerry Noone, was a former sports editor of The Irish Times, stepped down from that Turf Club role five years ago.

A hugely popular and accomplished figure within both racing and the media, he was from Clontarf in Dublin but along with his late wife Margaret lived in Naas, Co Kildare for many years.

He is survived by his son Gerald and other family, including brothers Greg and Barry, and sisters, Jean and Deborah. Cliff will be much missed by very many people whose lives he enriched with his good humour, wit, and warm heart.

Reposing on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Monday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 10am service.