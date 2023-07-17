Curragh chief warns of ‘unintended consequences’ for racing from proposed gambling Bill

Irish racing’s HQ has a range of sponsorship deals with bookmakers although none of the track’s 11 Group One contests are backed by a gambling firm. File photograph: Inpho

The man who spent two decades at the helm of Irish racing has warned of “unintended consequences” for the sport from the Government’s proposed new gambling Bill, but is pinning his faith in the consultation process that takes place before any legislation is passed.

Brian Kavanagh, former chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and boss at the Curragh, admitted that the controversial watershed ban on gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9pm contained in the proposed legislation is a concern although he’s hopeful an accommodation can be found.

Both UK-based specialist channels, including Racing TV which has day-to-day content of Irish racing behind a paywall, have warned they may halt broadcasting in Ireland if a ban that prevents gambling adverts on their live coverage comes into force. They argue it will make their business unviable.

Both HRI and the Association of Irish Racecourses are uneasy about the potential impact on racing of the legislation as it stands, in terms of its public exposure and a potential financial hit to the 26 tracks through loss of sponsorship revenue.

Proposed amendments to the Bill will be considered before it progresses to the Dáil for final consideration and officials in Irish racing are keeping their fingers crossed for an exemption for a sport with long-standing ties to the betting industry.

“You would hope a practical solution could be got. I think everyone in racing would support the principle of tighter gambling legislation and putting more protections in there. But you have to strike a balance between doing that and causing unintended consequences for what have been perfectly good commercial relationships over the years. Hopefully, between the racecourses and Horse Racing Ireland we can engage with the political system and achieve an outcome that works for everyone,” said Kavanagh on Monday.

Kavanagh stepped down from HRI in 2021 after 20 years as chief executive but remains one of the sport’s most high-profile figures having taken over at the Curragh.

Brian Kavanagh: 'Racing and betting companies have had very good relationships and they’ve partnered together on a lot of things, so that helps us grow the prize fund.'

Irish racing’s HQ has a range of sponsorship deals with bookmakers although none of the track’s 11 Group One contests are backed by a gambling firm.

“Concerns would be around the anomaly that you could have the Betfred Derby being broadcast on ITV, for instance, but not have the Paddy Power Scurry handicap or something like that. That’s an exposure issue but it’s also a revenue issue.

“Historically, racing and betting companies have had very good relationships and they’ve partnered together on a lot of things so that helps us grow the prize-fund and generally they’re going to sponsor on televised dates because it gives exposure to their brand.

“Any unintended consequences in restricting that would be damaging,” he said.

Kavanagh pointed to both Britain and Australia where exemptions from outright bans on gambling advertising are in place. Some of those are at least partly in relation to specialist subscription TV channels.

“Other countries have faced this as well. You would like to think an accommodation might be found whereby the necessary restrictions on vulnerable people are achieved but there’s not unintended consequences in terms of exposure of racing or sponsorship. There is a process there, a committee stage, and a report stage of a Bill … and they give an opportunity to tease out the intricacies of this,” he said.

Details of the Gambling Regulation Bill that appear to be still unclear include whether coverage from Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing would have to be changed in order to comply with any new advertising restrictions in Ireland.

Killarney festival

In other news, Killarney’s five-day festival continues on Tuesday where the remarkable Peregrine Run lines up in a two-mile flat handicap.

Peter Fahey’s stalwart 13-year-old can boast 20 race wins from 65 career starts and reverts to the flat having been pulled up in May’s Mayo National at Ballinrobe.

Another veteran lining up in the race, but on the back of a win last time, is Lord Eerskine. His success at Tramore was the ninth of a career highlighted by victory in the 2017 Irish Cesarewitch.

Finny Maguire’s sole previous spin on The Banger Doyle yielded a bumper success in 2020 and his booking could prove significant in Killarney’s finale.