King George attempt by top pattern performer Westover still in the mix

Last year’s Irish Derby hero Westover will be under close scrutiny to see if he can take his chance in Ascot’s King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes later this month.

The Juddmonte-owned star doubled his career Group One haul with victory in Saturday’s Grand Prix De Saint-Cloud and is as short as 6-1 with some firms for a potential clash with Auguste Rodin at Ascot.

“He’s had a hard race on Saturday — you don’t break the track record without having a hard race — and it’s not a huge amount of time between now and the King George. It will much depend on the horse’s wellbeing and we’ll let the horse tell us,” said Juddmonte spokesman Barry Mahon.

“He is in everything and has options everywhere. He could go to an Irish Leger [September 10th], he could go to an Arc [October 1st], he could go to a Breeders’ Cup Turf [November 4th]. He could even go to Hong Kong and he’s in everything. He’s there to be enjoyed and we will see what Prince Khalid’s family would like to do and see as we go along. He’s mentally and physically more mature now and he’s a good traveller. In a race, he’s adaptable which is great, and we think he’s on an upwards curve,” he added.

The Juddmonte camp is also keeping a close eye on their Newmarket 2000 Guineas hero Chaldean who flopped in Sunday’s Prix Jean Prat at Deauville behind Good Guess.

“On all known form it was not his true running and we’ll just have to see if anything comes to light. I think he’ll have to have a break now. Whether there is something underlying or it just turns out he has run flat, we’ll have to wait and see, but I think he will need a break now to freshen up for the back end of the year,” said Mahon.

Blackmore in action

In other news, Rachael Blackmore’s bulging CV could include a Derby after Tuesday evening’s Tramore action.

The renowned jump jockey switches to the flat and teams up with Kingsofthemidlands in the Tote Tramore Derby. This Blue Riband version is for horses at the wrong end of the ability spectrum — rated just 47 to 65 — and Blackmore’s mount is one of eight lining up for a €15,000 pot.

Few will have more invested in winning it though than trainer Noel Kelly who brings the other joint topweight, Herculaneum, from one end of the country to the other.

The Co Derry trainer is facing a 370km journey of well over four hours.

Herculaneum is no star but did win a hurdle race last March and has first-time blinkers on his first start on the level for Kelly.

My Mate Mozzie’s 92 rating is hard to argue with in an earlier maiden while Wild Shot, on his 98th career start, can secure an 11th victory in the finale if building on a promising effort at Tipperary last week.