Beefed up interference and whip rules will come into force on July 3rd

New beefed-up interference rules announced on Friday have been welcomed by the Irish Jockeys Association (IJA) as important for the safety and welfare of both horse and rider.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) revealed guidelines for higher entry point penalties in relation to breaches of both the interference and whip rules as well as increased sanctions for subsequent offences.

Under the new guidelines, which will come into force on July 3rd, any jockey with a clean record found to have ridden carelessly will get an automatic two-day suspension rather than merely a caution. A subsequent breach will get four days.

More serious offences of improper and dangerous riding will get higher first-time penalties of seven and 21 days respectively.

Unlike in Britain, where swingeing whip regulations have produced widespread dismay among riders, the body that represents jockeys in Ireland has welcomed the prospect of tougher new guidelines from the IHRB.

The include the addition of a day’s suspension for every strike of the whip over nine strokes.

“These new guidelines mark a significant departure from the present penalty structure and while I am always concerned that increasing penalties can lead to a loss of earnings for riders, I am pleased that the IHRB took on board many of the proposals that the committee of the IJA suggested,” said Andrew Coonan, secretary of the IJA.

“The new penalty structures reflect the importance attaching to riders’ safety and indeed the welfare of the horse and that is entirely appropriate.

“Such a significant change as this can undoubtedly create difficulties between riders and their governing bodies. However, these new changes have come about following extensive consultation and I believe that is positive for both the IHRB and all members of the IJA,” he added.

On Thursday, the British Horseracing Authority penalised four riders under their totting up procedure for whip rule breaches.

Cheltenham festival winner, Kielan Woods, will be sidelined for 33 days after getting a suspension totalling 42 days for contravening the whip rules five times in a six-month period. Nine days were suspended for six months.

Also penalised were Paula Muir (35 days with nine suspended), Marco Ghiani (25 with eight suspended) and Jonjo O’Neill Jnr (21 with seven suspended.)

“The IHRB Stewarding Committee felt it prudent at this time to leave the rules as they are and focus on the penalty guidelines, in the hope that greater penalties will effect a change in rider’s behaviour,” an IHRB spokesman said on Friday.