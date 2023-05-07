Oisín Murphy seals comeback with Classic success in 1,000 Guineas with Mawj

Irish jockey Oisín Murphy celebrates on board Mawj after winning the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club

Irish jockey Oisín Murphy returned to the top Classic table with Qipco 1,000 Guineas glory on board Godolphin’s Mawj at Newmarket on Sunday.

The 9-1 winner, a first Classic success in 14 years for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor, got the better of a protracted scrap up the historic Rowley Mile with Dermot Weld’s 6-4 favourite Tahiyra by half a length.

It was seven-and-a-half lengths back to the third, Matilda Picotte, who made the frame for Co Laois-based trainer Kieran Cotter.

If there was frustration for the Weld team, with Tahiyra travelling like the winner for much of the race, the outcome proved to be spectacular vindication for Murphy.

The 27-year-old from Killarney returned to riding in February, a year after admitting to breaches of Covid-19 protocols in September 2020 and failing alcohol tests in May and October of 2021.

It was a dramatic fall from grace for the Kerry man, a triple-champion jockey in Britain who enjoyed 2,000 Guineas glory on Kameko three years ago and had been acclaimed a potential successor to Frankie Dettori as racing’s most visible face.

Such were Murphy’s personal difficulties at one point he said he considered quitting the saddle completely.

However, a day after almost pulling off a 125-1 shock on Hi Dubai, runner-up to the Dettori-ridden Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas, he underlined how his big-race touch is undiminished as hours after Mage’s overnight success in the Kentucky Derby it was the turn of Mawj to secure a Classic.

A Group Two winner in England last season, she won twice in Dubai through the winter before returning to Newmarket a fortnight ago and spoiling Weld’s hopes for a first 1,000 Guineas victory.

“There’s nothing better, I was second in the race yesterday and to win it is unbelievable,” an emotional Murphy said afterwards.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams. I had a really good start back thanks to lots of different trainers supporting me, particularly Andrew Balding, and George Boughey who put me on Missed The Cut on a big day in Saudi Arabia.

“Just to get back in the big races with a crowd here it is a great feeling.

“They are two top-class fillies. It is lovely to see a Classic like that when they go clear and show their class.

“She travelled so well through the race. She never pulled. Even going to post she was asleep. I got out well and had loads of options and I just got her into a rhythm in a straight line. It was very uncomplicated,” he added.

Tahiyra missed the kick out of the stalls but travelled sweetly under Chris Hayes before Weld’s pre-race fears about ideally liking another two weeks to prepare looked to be borne out.

Meditate could manage only sixth to complete something of a flame-out Classic weekend for Aidan O’Brien’s team.

His pair of colts for Saturday’s 2,000 Guineas, Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear, proved bitterly disappointing and finished 12th and last respectively.

Little Big Bear was lame after the race and could now return to sprinting with a potential pre-Ascot date in the Greenlands at the Curragh. The Derby remains on Auguste Rodin’s radar.

Sunday’s big-race result was a return to the big time for Bin Suroor, a Godolphin trainer for almost three decades with a dozen English Classics under his belt between 1995 and 2009, including twice in the 1,000 Guineas.

A subsequent Godolphin slump was followed by a resurgence of fortunes for Sheikh Mohammed’s operation, although primarily though his other trainer, Bin Suroor’s former assistant, Charlie Appleby.

“We will keep options open and see how she comes out of the race. She’s entered in the French Guineas but that is probably too close to this race. But she is also in the Irish Guineas so we will talk to Sheikh Mohammed and will make a decision after a week,” Bin Suroor said.

Separately, Jessica Harrington could have a valid Classic contender after Sprewell landed Sunday’s Group Three Derby Trial at Leopardstown.

Sprewell’s odds for Epsom glory next month were cut to 16-1 by some firms after he scored by three lengths from Up And Under under Shane Foley.