Jockey Bryan Cooper announces his retirement from horse riding

Jockey Bryan Cooper has announced his retirement from horse riding with immediate effect.

Born in Tralee, Co Kerry, Cooper’s wins in his career included success at Cheltenham Festival, most notably when he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Don Cossack in 2016. The 30-year-old had 532 winners in his career, nine in Cheltenham, and 39 Grade One wins.

“After much careful thought and consideration for some time, I am officially announcing my retirement from race riding with immediate effect,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky to have had a wonderful career over the past 14 years as a jockey. To my family, the owners, trainers and stable staff who have supported me throughout my whole career, I can’t thank you enough for some incredible days.

“It is time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life, and I’m looking forwards to seeing what the future holds for me.”