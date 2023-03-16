Triumph Hurdle outcome could set the final day festival tone for Willie Mullins’ team

Paul Townend has opted for Lossiemouth in Friday's opening JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: PA Lossiemouth ridden by jockey Paul Townend wins the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle during day one of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.

There will be plenty St Patricks Day “luck-of-the-Irish” puns on the last leg of Cheltenham 2023 although punters can be forgiven for specifically hoping Willie Mullins’s good fortune holds up.

A year ago, Mullins saddled a record five winners on the card. Even by the standards of the festival’s most dominant figure it was an astounding feat and on Friday he’s once again represented in every race.

A total team of 23 Mullins horses across the seven races is topped by the Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs who has Blue Riband backup from his stable companion Stattler.

Allegorie de Vassy looks set to start as favourite for the Paddy Power Mares Chase while Spanish Harlem and Michael O’Sullivan will be the focus of plenty attention in the concluding Martin Pipe Hurdle.

It is in the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle however that the Mullins bandwagon is most in evidence.

With seven of the 15 starters in the juvenile championship, it’s going to be a big surprise if one of them doesn’t emerge on top although which of them it is guarantees healthy betting.

Having had the pick, Paul Townend has opted for Lossiemouth, the filly on which the champion jockey endured a nightmare at last month’s Dublin Racing Festival.

Shuffled back through the pack at a vital point by one stable companion, Townend later endured Mullins’s ire for pressing too hard after another in Gala Marceau.

Paul Townend on Galopin Des Champs wins the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last month. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Maybe a desire to put things right has contributed to Townend’s call but plenty in the Mullins camp believe the trainer’s son Patrick has come in for a gilt-edged chance on Blood Destiny.

An easy winner of both starts, the gelding is clearly progressive but does have to concede a 7lb sex allowance to both Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau.

The latter has been comparatively overlooked in the build-up but is firmly in the mix too and a first-time hood could be crucial in curbing her habit of running freely.

Mullins has won the McCoy County Hurdle a record six times and has four chances to add to that.

With State Man having won so cosily as a novice in 2022 there’s a pattern behind Hunters Yarn’s credentials that punters are likely to latch on to.

Townend has sided with Hunters Yarn while Patrick Mullins teams up with his old ally Sharjah who drops to handicap company for the first time since landing the 2018 Galway Hurdle.

Off this rating the oldest horse in the race, twice a runner up in the Champion Hurdle, is an intriguing prospect.

Winter Fog ridden by Kieran Callaghan on their way to winning the Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown in December. Photograph: PA

In contrast his stable companion Winter Fog isn’t obviously well treated, racing just 3lbs lower than Sharjah.

But if we know all about Sharjah, then Winter Fog is a comparative unknown factor on what will be just his second start for Mullins.

The first yielded a smooth success at Leopardstown under 7lb claimer Kieran Callaghan when the horse made light of being dropped right back in distance to two miles.

His previous form had been up to a mile further which means he could relish the stiff test here if Callaghan can get him into a good position.

On Friday Winter Fog’s previous trainer Emmet Mullins has his own Gold Cup contender in Noble Yeats as well as prime Grade 1 novice fancy in Corbetts Cross who lines up for the Albert Bartlett.

JP McManus’s purchase of A Dream To Share paid off in spectacular style on Wednesday and the owner will hope for similar from Corbetts Cross.

He moved for the horse after he picked up a two-mile Grade 2 at Naas less than three weeks ago on what was his first start for Mullins.

Previously campaigned at up to three miles by Eugene O’Sullivan, Corbetts Cross looks remarkably versatile in terms of trip and if the comparatively short period between races isn’t a factor looks a big contender.

Another though, and at a more attractive price, may be Hiddenvalley Lake. Henry de Bromhead won this race with Minella Indo in 2019 on the back of the horse getting beaten in a Clonmel Grade 3.

Hiddenvalley Lake filled the same spot in the same race behind his stable companion Monty’s Star last month and could well relish this big stamina test more in a first-time tongue-tie.

Mullins’s dominance of the Mares chase can continue with Allegorie de Vassy who, despite some jumping concerns, looks to possess too much quality for her likely main rival Impervious.

Billaway overcame his indolent instincts to snatch Hunters Chase glory in the final strides a year ago and has first-time blinkers applied this time to try to repeat that.

Co. Fermanagh trainer David Christie was agonisingly denied with Winged Leader in 2022 and Vaucelet is his big hope this time.

The home team might however have a big contender too in Famous Clermont.