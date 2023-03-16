JJ Slevin aiming for Stayers’ Hurdle glory on Home By The Lee

JJ Slevin onboard Home By The Lee celebrates winning the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown on December 28th, 2022. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Not many careers are as precarious as that of a jump jockey, but JJ Slevin came worryingly close by completing a degree in journalism.

“I was good at English and history at school and I wanted some sort of backup. That’s why I was doing it, really,” he recalls. “I don’t think I’ve made any money out of it, though.”

He won’t be the last aspiring hack to say that, and it’s fair to say the wolf is a lot further from the 30-year-old’s door now than might otherwise be the case.

With Griffith College in the rear-view mirror, a riding career started generating momentum and has resulted in an impressive tally of big-race successes.

They include a memorable Irish Grand National victory on General Principle in 2018 for Gordon Elliott and Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary. That pair had also supplied a first Cheltenham victory with Champagne Classic a year earlier.

It is in association with his cousin Joseph O’Brien, however, that Slevin’s profile has prospered, and could reach new heights on Thursday as Home By The Lee holds a leading chance in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

An admirable sixth in the race a year ago, the horse has proved a revelation this season.

November’s Lismullen Hurdle had been billed as a stage for the mercurial Bob Olinger to relaunch his career. Instead, Home By The Lee and Slevin upset the apple cart to win at 28-1.

Any assumption of a fluke result was subsequently banished at Christmas when the Seán O’Driscoll-owned star graduated to Grade One success at Leopardstown.

There were three lengths back to Ashdale Bob while the reigning dual-Stayers champion Flooring Porter was back in fourth.

It’s a remarkable transformation in a horse that ran disastrously at Down Royal in August, where he ended up running out.

It’s the aftermath of that mishap that makes the Home By The Lee story even more special for the rider.

“There was never a question asked by Seán, never a bother. He rang me and said that’s already forgotten about,” Slevin recalls.

“In this day and age there are not too many lads who would do that. A lot of them, nothing would be said, and the next day there would be different name down the side. Nowadays, it’s getting rarer and rarer, that sort of loyalty,” he adds.

Trainer Joseph O'Brien and jockey JJ Slevin after winning the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle on Home By The Lee at Leopardstown on December 28th, 2022. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

As for the horse turning into a prime championship contender, Slevin betrays normal journalistic instincts by not even trying to pretend he knows why.

“Honest to God, I have no idea. The man who trains him probably spotted it but I’ve no idea where it’s come from.

“Maybe he has just grown up in himself and got physically stronger and probably mentally stronger as well. He’s always been a bit of a quare horse, always been a bit funny. But he’s just grown up. The penny has finally dropped,” he says.

His association with prominent owner Sean Mulryan, and another fancied ride on Banbridge in Wednesday’s opener, suggests the penny has also dropped about Slevin’s status among the top flight of jockeys in Ireland.

His mother, Elizabeth, is Aidan O’Brien’s sister and, growing up in Wexford, Ballydoyle was a place to meet cousins, particularly Joseph, who is about the same age.

“We were very close growing up. When people think of Ballydoyle, they see it as one of the best training facilities in the world.

“For Joseph, it was where he grew up with his brother and sisters, and for me and my brother Mark, it was a holiday destination as kids,” Slevin recalled.

Although O’Brien has reduced his numbers of jumpers, faith in his cousin’s abilities is rooted in major victories for the likes of Tower Bridge and another Cheltenham success with Band of Outlaws in 2019. Earlier this season Busselton landed the Kerry National.

“JJ has been a top rider for a number of years. He has plenty of experience, he’s riding at the top of his game, and he has the hunger. He’s a brilliant horseman,” O’Brien said.

Family ties mean communication is straightforward between both.

“We get on very well and can say or ask anything of each other. There’s never any bother. What happens, happens; you just go out and you ride your race.

“He knows how to manage me as well, as in giving instructions or how he deals with a situation. That can be important too,” Slevin adds.

O’Brien’s own experience as a champion flat jockey helps in a big-race context, whatever the code. So does his appreciation of what championship success at Cheltenham means to any rider.

“It would be massive to win the Stayers. It’s one of the big four races of the week,” Slevin says. “When you were getting a half day from school to watch Cheltenham on television, they were the races to look out for – Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Gold Cup and the Stayers’ Hurdle.”

Winning it pays well too.