Cheltenham: Tribute paid to ‘special kid’ Jack de Bromhead after Honeysuckle lands mares’ hurdle

Did Cheltenham have room for sentimentality? It depends on who you asked.

“I think Honeysuckle will win it,” cried one punter as he slammed through the doors of the Club Enclosure, exuberantly making his way to the Grand Stand.

Others were not so confident, Ruby Walsh among them when speaking on the From the Horse’s Mouth podcast: “It’s the result I would love to see here more than any other result this week but unfortunately I don’t think it can happen.”

Fairy-tale ending?

At the last jump in Tuesday’s mares’ hurdle, Walsh, among plenty of others, looked to be right. Love Envoi had the better of the final hurdle, her lead extended; Honeysuckle’s fairy-tale last run was coming up short.

A narrow second would have satiated the nostalgic desires of most, but clearly these didn’t exist as far as Rachael Blackmore was concerned. In a finish befitting of the mare’s career, Blackmore demanded more and Honeysuckle obliged. A fourth win in as many Cheltenham festivals was secured in her last race.

“I think it’s the result that everybody wanted,” said trainer Henry de Bromhead moments after embracing Blackmore, Honeysuckle’s partner in crime through all of her Cheltenham wins. The jockey couldn’t stay, a run on Bad in the next race calling her quickly ashore. She did, however, have time for a quick word on the magnitude of the win given all that has gone on off the track: “We all wish a very special kid was here but he’ll be looking down on us,” said Blackmore in reference to de Bromhead’s son, Jack, who died after a fall from a horse in Kerry last year.

“You come to Cheltenham with Honeysuckle to ride and every jockey dreams of having the likes of her to go to Cheltenham with. She has given us so much and I’m so grateful to her. It will be different without her here next year. I knew I’d pick up again after the last [hurdle] but she is just an unbelievable mare. It is incredible what she has done for me, but it is incredible what she has done for all of us.”

Once Blackmore ran off, Honeysuckle was given an extra lap around the parade ring. Cue the biggest reception of the day in the winner’s enclosure, quite possibly the week, rival trainer Willie Mullins among the adoring faithful.

Rachael Blackmore returns to the winner's enclosure after Honeysuckle's win.



Willie Mullins front and centre in the biggest crowd of the day in the parade ring #Cheltenham2023 pic.twitter.com/FBfG4qCtFA — Nathan Johns (@nathanrjohns) March 14, 2023

“We’re really grateful for the support and the reception,” said de Bromhead. “It’s been an incredibly tough time. You dream that this sort of win would happen but more often than not they don’t so it’s amazing. We know Jack is always with us and I’m sure he was here on Rachael’s shoulder. Honeysuckle has been a huge part of our life and Jack just adored her – so she as much did it for him as she did for all of us. She’s an incredible mare and Rachael is also incredible. We’re just so lucky to have had her.”

Further glory

A sense of finality offered by the Waterford trainer did not stop the inevitable question. When going out on a high, how can you not wonder if there is one more run left, if retirement can be delayed with further glory in the offing?

There was brief talk of Punchestown in April. It was all but shut down by de Bromhead, albeit with one sliver of hope, for those that want it, that she isn’t done yet. “I’m pretty sure it’s her final race, it’s not my call but I’m 99 per cent sure,” said de Bromhead to the BBC. “I’d prefer Kenny [Alexander, Honeysuckle’s owner] to say for sure though as he’s the owner. I’m pretty sure that’s it though and to go out like that is incredible.”