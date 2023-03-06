IHRB chief wants investigation into 2020 Dundalk race resolved ‘as soon as is practicable’

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has said its investigation into a controversial race run at Dundalk almost three years ago remains “in process”.

The claiming contest that involved a pair of Denis Hogan-trained horses – Tony The Gent and Yuften – was run at Dundalk on March 20th, 2020.

The stewards on the day referred the matter for further investigation after looking into the running and riding of Yuften.

That horse was widely anticipated to start a short-priced favourite but wound up being a market drifter.

READ MORE

Yuften started at 6-4 while his stable companion, also racing in the colours of owner James McAuley, was backed into 10-11 favourite.

Yuften was slowly away in the race and didn’t get a clear run at one point before finishing over two lengths behind Tony The Gent. Yuften was subsequently found to be lame by an IHRB veterinary officer.

It later emerged that the British Horseracing Authority, which monitors betting trends for the Irish regulator, was involved in the case that’s believed to contain an international betting element.

On Monday, an IHRB spokesman couldn’t give an indication as to when the matter might eventually be resolved despite the length of time already taken on the case.

“It [stewards’ enquiry] led to an investigation and that investigation remains in process,” he said.

However, he did add: “The new chief executive [Darragh O’Loughlin] has made it clear that he expects this and other outstanding issues to be progressed as soon as is practicable.”

O’Loughlin took the reins as CEO last June.

Another high-profile regulatory issue waiting to be resolved is Ronan McNally’s appeal against his record 12-year disqualification imposed in January.

The Co Armagh trainer has said he is confident the penalty will be overturned after being found to have breached several rules and run his horses in a manner “prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing”.

McNally’s disqualification, which prevents him going racing, was due to start at the beginning of this month but he can continue to enter and run horses until his appeal is heard.

The IHRB confirmed on Monday that an appeal date has yet to be scheduled.

McNally’s last runner was The Jam Man, who finished runner-up in a race at Dundalk on Friday evening. His last winner was also at Dundalk when Vee Dancer won under Dylan Browne McMonagle in the middle of February.