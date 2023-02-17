Tom Scudamore announces his retirement as a jockey

Tom Scudamore has announced his retirement from the saddle with immediate effect. Photograph: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

Tom Scudamore has announced his retirement from the saddle with immediate effect.

The 40-year-old made the decision to call time on his riding career after being unseated from Ya Know Yaseff at Leicester on Thursday, with the fall prompting him to reassess the future.

He told the Daily Mail: “I had a concussion 10 days ago and I have been concussed a few times in the past. At my age you have to be careful. I feel I have had a bit of a warning and falls I could take in the past are harder to take now.

“There was no concussion after my fall at Leicester but I got a right kicking and I thought I have had my warning now.

READ MORE

“Not everybody gets to go out on their own terms but I am. I am not retiring, I am just changing job, although I don’t know what that job will be yet!”

Scudamore rode over 1,500 winners during his career, with Thistlecrack’s 2016 victories in both the Stayers’ Hurdle and King George VI Chase his most high-profile successes.

The rider hails from a racing dynasty, with his father Peter an eight-times champion jockey over jumps, while his grandfather Michael rode Oxo to victory in the 1959 Grand National. His brother, Michael, is also a successful trainer.

Scudamore rode his first winner in 1998 and recorded his best seasonal tally in the 2014-15 campaign when he partnered 150 winners.

He also enjoyed a long association with the David Pipe yard, following in the footsteps of his father who was stable jockey for Pipe’s father, Martin.