Blood Destiny enters Triumph Hurdle picture with stylish success at Fairyhouse

Paul Townend and Adam Connolly with Blood Destiny after their win in The Race Displays Hurdle at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Peter Mooney/Inpho

Blood Destiny was cut to second-favourite behind stablemate Lossiemouth for the JCB Triumph Hurdle following an all-the-way win in the Race Displays Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

The Willie Mullins-trained juvenile was an easy winner on his Irish debut at Cork but was facing much sterner opposition on this occasion.

Nevertheless, Blood Destiny was still sent off the 8-13 favourite and as soon as Paul Townend bounced him into an early lead the result was never in any doubt.

Heading down the back straight Blood Destiny held an advantage of 10 lengths, although by the second-last the chasing pack, headed by Nusret, had closed right up.

READ MORE

However, as soon as Townend took a look behind him and shook the reins Blood Destiny quickened away to win by 18 lengths from Common Practice, who caught Nusret from second.

Davy Russell, having his first ride back since returning to the saddle, could only finish fifth on Jazzy Matty.

“He has obviously improved again from Cork. He just has a lovely way of going about it,” said Townend.

“He was idle enough and missed a couple of hurdles but he was doing nothing. It was just a matter of getting over the last couple.

“I slowed down when they caught up to me, and then gave him one squeeze and he galloped down to the last and away through it again. He didn’t have a hard race there either.”

When asked if he could compare him to Lossiemouth he added: “The two of them are good. It’s hard to compare juveniles, the amount he has improved from Cork and where she is, she’s doing things right. It’s nice to have the two of them.”

Betfair make Blood Destiny a 5-1 chance behind Lossiemouth, their 6-5 favourite.