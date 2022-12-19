Trainer’s body urges ‘more of a collaborative approach’ from HRI after Navan card not rescheduled

Several trainers and owners have been surprised by the decision not to transfer Sunday’s entire Navan card – cancelled due to frost – to a replacement date this Thursday. Photographer: Dara Mac Dónaill

The rejigged racing programme sees the Navan Hurdle run at Naas on Tuesday although champion trainer Willie Mullins is among those left “gobsmacked” that it isn’t taking place on Thursday.

Mullins was one of the trainers and owners surprised by the decision not to transfer Sunday’s entire Navan card – cancelled due to frost – to a replacement date this Thursday.

Instead, Horse Racing Ireland moved the Grade Two Tote Navan Hurdle to Naas and a conditions chase to Fairyhouse a day later due to what it called logistical and resourcing reasons.

It is understood those reasons at least partly include an inability to provide a televised service due to the busy current schedule and the upcoming hectic Christmas period.

READ MORE

On Monday, Mullins said he was “gobsmacked” by the failure to transfer the whole card although he was reluctant to elaborate further. Gordon Elliott has also expressed dissatisfaction with the decision.

The new chief executive of the Irish racehorse trainers association, Ryan McElligott, said any breakdown in communications on the matter was regrettable.

“There was a presumption when Navan went, that it would go to Thursday. It transpired that wasn’t feasible due to logistical and resourcing concerns. It’s disappointing they only became apparent after the event.

“Horse Racing Ireland could examine whether or not if such a situation arises again, there might be more of a collaborate approach,” McElligott commented on Monday.

A total of seven have been declared for the Grade Two highlight although one of them, Carnfunnock, ran at Punchestown on Monday where Deeply Superficial was taken out of a race.

The upshot is that the Elliott team look to have a firm grip on the contest with Jack Kennedy on Absolute Notions and Adrian Heskin travelling to team up with Three Card Brag.

[ Gordon Elliott readying his big guns ahead of Christmas action ]

The retired Davy Russell was on board Three Card Brag when he won his maiden at Galway on soft ground, a performance that looks better since the runner up on that occasion, Sandor Clegane, has impressed since.

Three Card Brag could subsequently finish only third in the For Auction Hurdle but a step up in trip and deeper going could suit.

Mullins is unusually not represented in the black-type event but does use the card to unveil some promising prospects.

Flame Bearer was high class over hurdles and, complete with first-time hood, has a first start for Mullins in the opening beginners’ chase.

[ Davy Russell announces retirement after Thurles winner ]

The presence of Journey With Me and Mars Harper in the race means it shapes like a decent test for Flame Bearer who did have a tendency to race keenly over flights.

Mullins’s latest French recruit Impaire Et Passe cost €155,000 after winning a bumper in Nancy earlier this year and makes his Irish debut in a later maiden hurdle.

Firefox caught the eye when a running on fourth to Spirit Of Legend in a hurdle at Navan last month and will be widely expected to reward the decision to go to bumper company in the last.