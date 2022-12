Davy Russell has announced his immediate retirement from race riding. Photograph: PA Wire

Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider Davy Russell announced his immediate retirement from the saddle following victory at Thurles.

The veteran jump jockey had taken the ride aboard Gordon Elliott’s Liberty Dance, the 6-5 favourite in the Listed Billy Harney Memorial Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle.

The horse was a comfortable winner and on returning the paddock Russell confirmed the ride was to be his last.

More to follow