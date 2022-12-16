Fairyhouse on Saturday abandoned due to frost

Saturday's card at Fairyhouse has been cancelled due to frost. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

The meeting scheduled for Fairyhouse on Saturday has been abandoned following an inspection.

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced that following an inspection of the track at Fairyhouse this morning the track was found to be unfit for racing due to frost and the meeting scheduled for Saturday December 17th has been cancelled.”

A further abandonment as the freeze continues is the card at Musselburgh on Monday, with the ground described as “completely frozen” after 10 consecutive nights of frost.

In better news, Southwell’s Friday meeting got the go-ahead after an inspection of the Tapeta surface.