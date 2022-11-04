Spirit Gal tries to pull off unlikely Breeders’ Cup victory in Keeneland on Friday night

Spirit Gal has been favoured with a good stall-seven draw in the 14-runner field. File photograph: Inpho

There have been 17 Irish-trained winners during the Breeders’ Cup’s 38-year history and there would be no more unlikely addition to that roll of honour should Spirit Gal succeed in Keeneland on Friday night.

US racing’s shop window event contains 14 Grade One races worth a total of $31 million (€31 million) culminating in Saturday night’s $6 million Classic where the outstanding Flightline is widely anticipated to cement his claims to be the best American dirt champion in decades.

Irish hopes over the two days once again revolve around Aidan O’Brien while his son Joseph also has a couple of runners.

Both are represented in Friday’s $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf race off at 8.20, live on ITV3 and Sky Sports Racing.

O’Brien snr has recorded 13 victories over the years at the Breeders’ Cup while his son scored with Iridessa in 2019. The only other Irish trainers to strike are Dermot Weld, John Oxx and the legendary Vincent O’Brien’s famous 1990 victory with the Lester Piggott-ridden Royal Academy.

Notable career

It’s into such stellar company that Willie Browne will try to join with Spirit Gal in Kentucky.

The 76-year-old horseman is a veteran of the bloodstock game with a notable career in buying and selling young horses from his base near Fethard.

Training a handful of them is a side-line that has already paid off with a first Listed race win through Spirit Gal at Dundalk last month.

Now the Tipperary-based filly, who is in Canadian ownership, and ridden by Panamanian jockey Ricardo Santa, bids to upset the odds with a fairy-tale success at global-elite level.

Favoured with a crucial stall seven draw in the 14-runner field, Spirit Gal has been dismissed as a 20-1 outsider in the US but layers closer to home are shorter having fully recognised the value of her Dundalk victory.

Runner up to her there was Cairo who subsequently landed a Group Three at Leopardstown.

Browne has said that if Spirit Gal was trained by Aidan O’Brien she would be near the top of the betting and he reported on Thursday: “The experts tell me it’s quite unusual for a filly to beat the colts and she beat Cairo in no uncertain terms. By European standards she breaks from the gate very well but it’s a different ball game over here.”

The importance of the break in America means a 14 of 14 draw for Joseph O’Brien’s Basil Martini is no plus while Ballydoyle’s Meditate also has a double-digit stall in 10.

Godolphin runner

In contrast to the fillies’ contest, Aidan O’Brien has four wins to his name in the Juvenile Turf contest for colts and relies this time on Victoria Road in the contest off at 9.40.

This one may have his own draw issue in box one on the rail. However, the son of Saxon Warrior has seven starts under his belt, won the last three, and boasts two wins in France including a defeat of the subsequent Boussac winner.

Godolphin boast three wins in the race and their Silver Knott looks like a major threat.

Friday’s other turf contest is the Juvenile Turf (7.00) which has no Irish runner but a handful of British-based hopes.

They’re headed by The Platinum Queen who reverts to her own age group having beaten seniors in the Prix de l’Abbaye last month. Jockey Hollie Doyle has travelled from Japan to renew the partnership.

This will be a very different assignment though in terms of lightening early pace and racing around a bend. They are circumstances that could suit Godolphin’s Mischief Magic who disappointed in the Middle Park at Newmarket on his previous start.